Sheila Mitchell steps down as Public Health England marketing chief after 13 years

Public Health England marketing director Sheila Mitchell is stepping down after 13 years in the role.

Mitchell was appointed as marketing director at the Department of Health in 2007, and then became the first top marketer at PHE when the arms’ length public body was created in 2013. Earlier in her career Mitchell worked in marketing roles at BT, and at the Cabinet Office.

She will leave PHE at the end of September and be replaced by Alexia Clifford, who has been deputy director of marketing for the past six and a half years. Mitchell will continue to work in the public health sector with clients that have not been named.

In 2009, Mitchell launched Change4Life, the nation’s first brand campaign aimed at promoting healthy diets and lifestyles. This was followed last month with the launch of a new brand platform, Better Health, which is specifically focused on adult health – initially on promoting healthy weight.

Other brands developed by Mitchell include Stoptober, a now annual event motivating smokers to quit that was first held in 2012, and Every Mind Matters, a mental health campaign launched last year with a film narrated by the royal couples of Cambridge and Sussex.

Mitchell’s other contributions include the development of new technologies, including the first chatbot (for Stoptober), the first voice skill (the BreastFeeding Friend), and the first use of augmented reality (in the Change4Life Food Scanner app).

“Sheila Mitchell’s contribution to public health and PHE has been immeasurable,” PHE chief executive Duncan Selbie said. “Her work and that of her team continues to receive extensive UK and global recognition as the gold standard.

"Her legacy is a raft of brands, campaigns, digital innovation and partnerships that will continue to improve the health outcomes of the public across the country.”

In January 2019, a decade after the launch of Change4Life, Mitchell was awarded a CBE in the New Year Honours

She said: “I am immensely proud of the marketing team that I have led, for over a decade we have been able to transform the sector through innovation and take marketing tools and techniques deep into the world of health interventions. I look forward to continuing to work with a number of clients through private consultancy.”