Shein partners Klarna for Covent Garden pop-up

Online retailer Shein will be hosting its first pop-up in partnership with Klarna.

The “#SheinxKlarna experience” at The Stables in Covent Garden will allow visitors to discover Shein’s Spring collection in person.

Running for three days from 8 April visitors will be able to immerse themselves in a range of fashion, styling, beauty and wellness events. Each day there will be a complimentary manicure station, flower stall, cakes by Peggy Porschen and a barista cart.

Across the weekend, visitors can learn how to do the perfect updo, get the latest beauty tips in a masterclass with SheGlam, relax with a massage, slow down with a Women’s Fitness yoga session and explore their artistic side with a calligraphy class.

Hello Fashion will also host talks, with the magazine’s deputy beauty editor, Elle Sixsmith, discussing trend forecasting, while editor Jill Wanless will host a Shein style talk session. Both these sessions will take place on 9 April.

All activities are free but some will require registration.

Trace Publicity is delivering the project.