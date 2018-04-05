Shell brings Brand ID experience to Museum of Brands exhibition

Visitors will be able to explore how the brand has been a "part of human progress throughout history".

Guests will also be able create their own brand using Shell’s new "Brand ID" digital experience.

Dean Aragon, vice-president for Shell Brand and chief executive of Shell Brands International, said: "Shell is partnering with the Museum of Brands, Packaging and Advertising who play a key role in preserving and celebrating global brands and their heritage.

"In our daily lives, we’re surrounded by brands; they are woven into the fabric of society and culture."

The exhibition at the museum in Ladbroke Grove, West London, opens on 11 April.