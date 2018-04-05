Gurjit Degun
Added 9 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Shell brings Brand ID experience to Museum of Brands exhibition

Shell is launching an exhibition to showcase the brand's history at the Museum of Brands.

Visitors will be able to explore how the brand has been a "part of human progress throughout history".

Guests will also be able create their own brand using Shell’s new "Brand ID" digital experience.

Dean Aragon, vice-president for Shell Brand and chief executive of Shell Brands International, said: "Shell is partnering with the Museum of Brands, Packaging and Advertising who play a key role in preserving and celebrating global brands and their heritage.

"In our daily lives, we’re surrounded by brands; they are woven into the fabric of society and culture."

The exhibition at the museum in Ladbroke Grove, West London, opens on 11 April.

