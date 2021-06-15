Shelter hires campaigns, policy and communications director

Former Amnesty International marcomms director Osama Bhutta has joined Shelter to lead campaigns, policy and comms.

Bhutta will work across Shelter's research, policy, media and campaigns teams in England to tackle the causes and consequences of the housing emergency.

This includes leading the charity's campaigns for investment in social homes, improvements in housing rights and an end to discrimination in housing.

Bhutta worked as global director of marketing and communications at Amnesty International for more than four-and-a-half years, overseeing brand, media, creative and digital work.

Prior to that he was head of communications and internal relations at Al Jazeera Media Network.

“I’m very excited to work with Osama, who is passionate about tackling our growing housing emergency and fighting for real change. The pandemic has shown us that home is everything and Shelter’s campaigns have never been more urgent,” Shelter chief executive Polly Neate said.

“Osama will bring both in-depth campaigning experience and fresh new thinking to his leadership of the next stage of Shelter’s – and the country’s – fight for home.”

Bhutta said: “I’ve been fighting for human rights for years – housing isn’t just one of them; it’s also the platform for others like better health and education. We’re living through a time of possibility and our homes can shape a new, exciting future for our people.”

A version of this article first appeared on PRWeek