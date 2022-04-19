Charlotte Rawlings
Added 13 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Shelter tells real renting horror stories in campaign by Pablo

The campaign centres around a fictional letting agency called Only Choice Lettings, which highlights the terrible conditions in which some people are forced to live.

Shelter: an online film as well as print and digital assets will run throughout April and May
Shelter: an online film as well as print and digital assets will run throughout April and May

Shelter has released an online film by Pablo to spotlight the broken rental system.

Created by Pablo’s creative directors Charlie Gee and Tian Murphy, the campaign focuses on a fictional letting agency called Only Choice Lettings.

Alongside the two-minute film, the campaign will run across print and digital channels including YouTube and Spotify throughout April and May.

The darkly comic film, directed by Andrew Gaynord through MindsEye, introduces viewers to a letting agent, played by comedian Rory Marshall, who tries to catch the eye of potential tenants browsing the property listings on the agency’s window.

As the agent goes into more detail about the properties, the shocking reality of their conditions comes to light, from no boiler to contaminated drinking water.

“It’s all the original features,” he explains to a mother and child. “So we’ve got a working fireplace, asbestos, wooden floorboards.”

The potential tenants look horrified at the prospect of living in one of these houses but all of the properties mentioned in the film are based on true stories reported to Shelter by private renters.

The campaign aims to unite renters and help the homelessness charity achieve its goal of making private renting safer and fairer.

In addition, the film comes at a time where Shelter is looking to build support for a new Renters’ Reform Bill. 

Shelter wants the government to introduce laws that will ban section 21 “no fault” evictions, and create a national landlord register to give renters the security to challenge poor conditions.

“Every day our services hear from private renters stuck in nightmare situations, too afraid to complain for fear of eviction,” Osama Bhutta, director of communications, policy and campaigns at Shelter, explained.

“Enough is enough – whether it’s a flat riddled with mould or a tenant whose landlord barges in unannounced – it’s time the government fixed renting.

“This satirical film will make you laugh at first, but then it will make you gasp. It is a powerful reminder of the grim reality of private renting where millions of people have no choice but to put up with poor conditions. We hope it will unite renters in the fight for home.”

Dan Watts, executive creative director at Pablo, said: “This has become a very important cause for Pablo. It’s such a big issue at the moment, and something we really care about shining a light on. Investing in this and working with Shelter felt like a natural next step.”

The campaign is part of Pablo’s long-term support of the charity. At the start of the pandemic the agency donated its rent money to Shelter in order to help those in need at a time of national uncertainty.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a member

What is Campaign AI?

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Five reasons to put the Podcast Show in your diary

Five reasons to put the Podcast Show in your diary

Promoted

April 14, 2022
How strong are your client-agency relationships?

How strong are your client-agency relationships?

Promoted

April 05, 2022
Fully engaged: how gaming consoles can deliver big for the right brand

Fully engaged: how gaming consoles can deliver big for the right brand

Promoted

April 05, 2022
Why smart TVs will change the way brands advertise forever

Why smart TVs will change the way brands advertise forever

Promoted

April 05, 2022