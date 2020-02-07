SheSays names Ogilvy's Joyce Kremer president of London chapter

SheSays, the global creative network for women, has appointed Joyce Kremer as president of its London chapter for 2020.

Kremer, a creative at Ogilvy UK, succeeds outgoing president Fabiana Xavier, who has held the role for the past two years. Kremer will lead SheSays’ largest and original chapter.

Joining the SheSays committee six years ago, Kremer runs the organisation’s annual portfolio night to get more junior creatives into the industry.

A native of the Netherlands, Kremer has worked at agencies including Lowe, J Walter Thompson, Wieden & Kennedy, Grey, Y&R, The Brooklyn Brothers and Dark Horses. She is also founder of Art Seeks Copy / Copy Seeks Art, a global platform to help single art directors or copywriters find the perfect creative soulmate, as well as a mentor with creative mentoring programme Jolt.

Kremer said: "In 2020, the start of a new decade, I hope to see the improvements that are needed for our industry to be equal in all aspects. I want to continue to build a tight-knit network for women in the creative industries, help women progress their careers, feel more confident and get to know other amazing women in the industry. I also want to focus on more equality, from equal pay and shared parental leave to more women, trans and non-binary people in senior positions."

Laura Jordan Bambach, co-founder of SheSays, added: "SheSays is proud to have such a creative and strategic force in place in 2020 and welcomes Joyce as London lead in creating more value for members at our moment of biggest growth."