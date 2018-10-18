Brittaney Kiefer
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Shoe retailer Dune picks Mother as first creative agency

Mother will launch the brand's spring/summer campaign in February.

Shoe retailer Dune picks Mother as first creative agency

Dune London has appointed Mother London as its first creative agency, as the footwear and accessories retailer eyes further global growth.

The process was run through Creativebrief.

Mother will launch Dune’s spring/summer collection with a campaign in February 2019. The agency will also be responsible for developing the brand and helping Dune continue to grow globally. 

Dune started as a 20-square-metre concession in a fashion store on Oxford Street in 1992. It has since expanded to a global business with more than 100 stores, more than 200 concessions in department stores, franchises or wholesale partnerships in 18 countries, and online orders delivered to more than 140 countries. 

Rob Silsbury, marketing and ecommerce director at The Dune Group, said: "Our aim is simple – consistently exceed expectations for design, quality, value, experience and service. It’s how we’ve developed into a major footwear and accessories brand.

"Now, as a global player, we’ve taken the decision to engage experts in building successful global brands, starting with SS19. Mother fitted that bill perfectly and we look forward to achieving great things together." 

Peter Robertson, creative director at Mother, added: "We want to remind people how great Dune London shoes and accessories are by turning heads with our communications and getting people to think shoes first." 

Dune previously worked with agencies such as BlindPig and The Full Service on a project basis, including for its spring/summer 2018 collection

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Why changing people's minds is the real business we're in

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago

Why changing people's minds is the real business we're in

AGENCY
Tackling the diversity and talent shortage with planning internships

Promoted

October 18, 2018

Tackling the diversity and talent shortage with planning internships

Opportunity to build your events marketing career

Promoted

October 17, 2018

Opportunity to build your events marketing career

MEDIA
Have we reached a turning point for marketers and advertisers?

Promoted

October 17, 2018

Have we reached a turning point for marketers and advertisers?