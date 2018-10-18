Shoe retailer Dune picks Mother as first creative agency

Dune London has appointed Mother London as its first creative agency, as the footwear and accessories retailer eyes further global growth.

The process was run through Creativebrief.

Mother will launch Dune’s spring/summer collection with a campaign in February 2019. The agency will also be responsible for developing the brand and helping Dune continue to grow globally.

Dune started as a 20-square-metre concession in a fashion store on Oxford Street in 1992. It has since expanded to a global business with more than 100 stores, more than 200 concessions in department stores, franchises or wholesale partnerships in 18 countries, and online orders delivered to more than 140 countries.

Rob Silsbury, marketing and ecommerce director at The Dune Group, said: "Our aim is simple – consistently exceed expectations for design, quality, value, experience and service. It’s how we’ve developed into a major footwear and accessories brand.

"Now, as a global player, we’ve taken the decision to engage experts in building successful global brands, starting with SS19. Mother fitted that bill perfectly and we look forward to achieving great things together."

Peter Robertson, creative director at Mother, added: "We want to remind people how great Dune London shoes and accessories are by turning heads with our communications and getting people to think shoes first."

Dune previously worked with agencies such as BlindPig and The Full Service on a project basis, including for its spring/summer 2018 collection.