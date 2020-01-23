Shoe retailer Hotter picks Pablo for brand refresh

Hotter, the shoe brand that has more than 80 shops across the UK, has appointed Pablo as its creative brand agency as it plans a relaunch.

The agency won the business after a pitch handled directly by Hotter. There was no incumbent.

Pablo will be responsible for appealing to Hotter's 50-plus target audience, as well as developing a communications platform for the brand.

Ian Watson, chief executive of Hotter, said: "We’ve been working hard to refocus our business over the last 11 months and I’m excited about the team we have put together to drive this forward to the next stage."

Pablo will work under the direction of chief commercial officer Victoria Betts, who had previous stints at Missguided, Sofology and Shop Direct.

Gareth Mercer, founding partner at Pablo, said: "The business and the brand are about to undergo huge transformation and it’s fantastic to be working with this driven team. In particular, to have the chance to redefine and change perceptions around our target audience and what it means to be 50-plus is something we can’t wait to get our teeth into."

Private-equity group Electra bought Hotter in 2014 from Gresham. The shoe maker and retailer, which launched in 1959, has its headquarters in Lancashire and is the UK's largest footwear manufacturer for the past decade.