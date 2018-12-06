Arvind Hickman
'Shopping on ice' - Iceland installs in-store ice rink

Supermarket group Iceland has opened an in-store ice rink as part of its festive campaign.

The company – which has been widely praised for its main Christmas campaign highlighting the environment impact of palm oil – has refitted its Stratford store in East London with 250 square meters of synthetic ice for the stunt, a campaign that has been led by PR agency Taylor Herring.

It allows customers to glide through the aisles as they pick up their shopping. A locker room area has been installed where shoppers can swap their footwear for skates.

The rink was installed in response to research that found four in five parents wish they had more time to enjoy the run up to Christmas and nearly all kids find the Christmas food shop boring.

Neil Hayes, marketing director at Iceland, said: "At Iceland we know Christmas is an exciting time, however it can be a struggle for lots of families as there’s so much to do. We wanted to add some magic to Christmas food shopping and the in store skating experience has certainly done that."

This article first appeared on PR Week

