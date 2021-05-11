Promoted
Shopportunities: Pinterest, Portas and reinventing the shopping experience

Want to know what the future of shopping looks like? Join our live online event with Pinterest's UK and Ireland country manager Milka Kramer and retail and brand adviser Mary Portas, hosted by Campaign UK editor-in-chief Gideon Spanier

That feeling when you find the right jacket, spot the loveliest lamp or stumble upon the perfect gift for your loved one. I miss it, don’t you? Shopping can feel like hard work nowadays and many miss the ideas, inspiration and spontaneity of the high street.

But the high-street experience has changed, too. Anyone else worried about buying something in-store only to find it much cheaper online when you get home? 

Shopping needs a shake-up. 

And that’s exactly what Pinterest is doing. It's taking the best of shopping everywhere to create something that truly excites its 475 million users and injects the fun and spontaneity back into shopping.

Pinterest's latest UK audience study, Inspiration Nation, dives into its audience segmentations to better understand how people use the platform, what inspires them and how they would like to shop with brands.  

Shopping on Pinterest is a different experience – it’s a destination of its own, where consumers tend to buy more and spend more. So Pinterest is combining the variety and prestige of the high street with the convenience of buying online to create a marketplace unlike anywhere else. More than half of Pinners (Pinterest users) polled in a US 'Inspired Shopping' study last year said that Pinterest is the most influential platform in deciding what brand to buy, whereas only 5 per cent of Pinners said that about its social media competitors. 

Pinterest isn’t just thinking of its users, though, it’s got brands covered too. It analyses user behaviour to dig deep and discover audience segmentations to understand what each group desires, what inspires action and how brands can align with this. 

But what does this look like? How exactly can brands benefit? And what do today's shoppers want? Those are the questions we’ll be answering and helping you solve in a live online event, hosted by Campaign UK editor-in-chief Gideon Spanier.  

Join us on 15 June, 10.00-11.30am, for brilliant speakers, more research findings and useful content to help you better understand your audience's shopping desires and how you can bring them to life on Pinterest.

 You’ll hear from: 

  • Milka Kramer, country manager, UK & Ireland, Pinterest
  • Mary Portas, Retail and brand adviser, broadcaster and author
  • Jen Ronan, International ads product marketing lead, Pinterest 

Sign up for free on Campaign Insight.

