Shortlist announced for 2021 Newsworks Planning Awards

Highly prestigious, the Newsworks Planning Awards have taken the pulse of the sector since 2013, saluting the most daring and innovative planning campaigns to run in national news brands.
Announced today, the shortlist for the 2021 event reflects a year like no other, when planning teams were asked to adapt and evolve in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic – but responded with some of their most inspired campaigns to date.
With agency planners invited to submit their best work for consideration in February, the high volume and quality of entrants to the 2021 Newsworks Planning Awards underlines both the sector’s vision and unmatched ability to adjust. Featuring seven categories that include a new Best Digital News Brand Campaign award, this year’s event is the most comprehensive yet, recognising talent from across the planning landscape, from Best Creative Content Partnership to Best Newspaper Campaign.
Accordingly, the 2021 shortlist is perhaps the most dynamic in memory. This year’s wide-ranging nominations nod to both long-established agencies like MediaCom and newcomers, such as Love Sugar Science, while saluting powerful campaigns ranging from The British Heart Foundation, ‘You’re Full of It’ by PHD to TikTok, ‘How to teach old cats new tricks’ by Zenith.
The Shortlist
Best newspaper campaign
Lavery Rowe Advertising - Parsley Box, Performance Brand Campaign
MediaCom - Lloyds Banking Group, Crossword Clues
MediaCom - Tesco, I’m a Celebrity get me to Tescoooo!
PHD - The British Heart Foundation, You’re Full of It
Best news brand campaign
Essence - BT, #DiscoverDisabilityFootball
OMD - Barclaycard, Card Smart Partnership
OMD - Levi’s, Your Voice Your Way
the7stars - Ancestry, Changing Minds in Changing Times
Wavemaker & MullenLowe - Wilkinson Sword, It doesn’t get closer than this
Best digital news brand campaign
Carat - Microsoft, Rise of the Virtual C-Suite
MediaCom - Lloyds Banking Group, By Your Side
Zenith - TikTok, How to teach old cats new tricks
Best topical campaign
Carat - Co-op Funeralcare, In Loving Memory
Havas Entertainment - Beats by Dre, Bring Back Fans. Not Racists
Manning Gottlieb OMD - Uber, Thank you from a #GratefulUK
MediaCom - eBay & Mail Metro Media, Individually Brilliant, Stronger as One
MediaCom – Tesco, Feeding Britain
Effectiveness award
Hearts & Science - UKTV Alibi, Understanding the psychology of crime with Femail & You Magazine
Lavery Rowe Advertising - Parsley Box, Performance Brand Campaign
Love Sugar Science - Butcher’s Pet Care, Creating Britain’s First Great Food Icon for Dogs!
MediaCom - Lloyds Banking Group, Crossword Clues
OMD - Barclaycard, Card Smart Partnership
OMD - Barclays, Barclays UK x OMD Reach Solutions
Best use of insight
MediaCom - eBay & Mail Metro Media, Individually Brilliant, Stronger as One
MediaCom - Lloyds Banking Group, Crossword Clues
Starcom - Lidl, relaunch the Funday Times in lockdown
Wavemaker & MullenLowe - Wilkinson Sword, It doesn’t get closer than this
Best creative content partnership
MediaCom - eBay & Mail Metro Media, Individually Brilliant, Stronger as One
MediaCom - Lloyds Banking Group, Crossword Clues
OMD - Levi’s, Your Voice Your Way
Carat - Co-op Funeralcare, In Loving Memory
the7stars - Ancestry UK, Changing Minds in Changing Times
Representing the best of a highly competitive field, the shortlist for 2021 has been selected by an expert panel of leading marketers and agency professionals, chaired by NatWest Group’s chief marketing officer, Margaret Jobling, who whittled down the entries to a shortlist of 32.
“It’s been a pleasure to be part of the 2021 Newsworks Planning Awards,” said Jobling. “There were so many impressive entries across many disciplines showing the true power and effectiveness of news brands. The entries demonstrate how brilliant creative in the right context drives great outcomes. Congratulations to all those shortlisted.”
With the judging panel including representatives from companies like Samsung, Unilever, TalkTalk and Lloyds Banking Group, a place on the Newsworks Planning Awards shortlist ensures peer recognition from the best in the business. Winners will also be in good company, with past victors including Wavemaker, Bountiful Cow, OMD, Target Media and the7stars.
With this year’s winners, including the Chair’s award, due to be announced at a virtual ceremony at 4.30pm on Wednesday 28 April, the anticipation for the 2021 Newsworks Planning Awards is building fast.
“This year’s award entries show how agencies and brands adapted and responded to a Covid world,” said Jo Allan, Newsworks’ managing director. “The campaigns were creative, clever and delivered real impact. With such tough competition, the entries which have made the shortlist are standout examples of how advertisers can use news brands in innovative and imaginative ways to achieve brilliant results.”
Newsworks collaborates with advertisers, agencies and other media to promote national news brands. Discover more here.