Shortlist announced for 2021 Newsworks Planning Awards

Highly prestigious, the Newsworks Planning Awards have taken the pulse of the sector since 2013, saluting the most daring and innovative planning campaigns to run in national news brands.

Announced today, the shortlist for the 2021 event reflects a year like no other, when planning teams were asked to adapt and evolve in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic – but responded with some of their most inspired campaigns to date.

With agency planners invited to submit their best work for consideration in February, the high volume and quality of entrants to the 2021 Newsworks Planning Awards underlines both the sector’s vision and unmatched ability to adjust. Featuring seven categories that include a new Best Digital News Brand Campaign award, this year’s event is the most comprehensive yet, recognising talent from across the planning landscape, from Best Creative Content Partnership to Best Newspaper Campaign.

Accordingly, the 2021 shortlist is perhaps the most dynamic in memory. This year’s wide-ranging nominations nod to both long-established agencies like MediaCom and newcomers, such as Love Sugar Science, while saluting powerful campaigns ranging from The British Heart Foundation, ‘You’re Full of It’ by PHD to TikTok, ‘How to teach old cats new tricks’ by Zenith.

The Shortlist Best newspaper campaign

Lavery Rowe Advertising - Parsley Box, Performance Brand Campaign

MediaCom - Lloyds Banking Group, Crossword Clues

MediaCom - Tesco, I’m a Celebrity get me to Tescoooo!

PHD - The British Heart Foundation, You’re Full of It Best news brand campaign

Essence - BT, #DiscoverDisabilityFootball

OMD - Barclaycard, Card Smart Partnership

OMD - Levi’s, Your Voice Your Way

the7stars - Ancestry, Changing Minds in Changing Times

Wavemaker & MullenLowe - Wilkinson Sword, It doesn’t get closer than this Best digital news brand campaign

Carat - Microsoft, Rise of the Virtual C-Suite

MediaCom - Lloyds Banking Group, By Your Side

Zenith - TikTok, How to teach old cats new tricks Best topical campaign

Carat - Co-op Funeralcare, In Loving Memory

Havas Entertainment - Beats by Dre, Bring Back Fans. Not Racists

Manning Gottlieb OMD - Uber, Thank you from a #GratefulUK

MediaCom - eBay & Mail Metro Media, Individually Brilliant, Stronger as One

MediaCom – Tesco, Feeding Britain Effectiveness award

Hearts & Science - UKTV Alibi, Understanding the psychology of crime with Femail & You Magazine

Lavery Rowe Advertising - Parsley Box, Performance Brand Campaign

Love Sugar Science - Butcher’s Pet Care, Creating Britain’s First Great Food Icon for Dogs!

MediaCom - Lloyds Banking Group, Crossword Clues

OMD - Barclaycard, Card Smart Partnership

OMD - Barclays, Barclays UK x OMD Reach Solutions Best use of insight

MediaCom - eBay & Mail Metro Media, Individually Brilliant, Stronger as One

MediaCom - Lloyds Banking Group, Crossword Clues

Starcom - Lidl, relaunch the Funday Times in lockdown

Wavemaker & MullenLowe - Wilkinson Sword, It doesn’t get closer than this Best creative content partnership

MediaCom - eBay & Mail Metro Media, Individually Brilliant, Stronger as One

MediaCom - Lloyds Banking Group, Crossword Clues

OMD - Levi’s, Your Voice Your Way

Carat - Co-op Funeralcare, In Loving Memory

the7stars - Ancestry UK, Changing Minds in Changing Times

Representing the best of a highly competitive field, the shortlist for 2021 has been selected by an expert panel of leading marketers and agency professionals, chaired by NatWest Group’s chief marketing officer, Margaret Jobling, who whittled down the entries to a shortlist of 32.

“It’s been a pleasure to be part of the 2021 Newsworks Planning Awards,” said Jobling. “There were so many impressive entries across many disciplines showing the true power and effectiveness of news brands. The entries demonstrate how brilliant creative in the right context drives great outcomes. Congratulations to all those shortlisted.”

With the judging panel including representatives from companies like Samsung, Unilever, TalkTalk and Lloyds Banking Group, a place on the Newsworks Planning Awards shortlist ensures peer recognition from the best in the business. Winners will also be in good company, with past victors including Wavemaker, Bountiful Cow, OMD, Target Media and the7stars.

With this year’s winners, including the Chair’s award, due to be announced at a virtual ceremony at 4.30pm on Wednesday 28 April, the anticipation for the 2021 Newsworks Planning Awards is building fast.

“This year’s award entries show how agencies and brands adapted and responded to a Covid world,” said Jo Allan, Newsworks’ managing director. “The campaigns were creative, clever and delivered real impact. With such tough competition, the entries which have made the shortlist are standout examples of how advertisers can use news brands in innovative and imaginative ways to achieve brilliant results.”

Newsworks collaborates with advertisers, agencies and other media to promote national news brands. Discover more here.