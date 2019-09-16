ShortList co-founder Phil Hilton leaves Stylist Group

Phil Hilton, a co-founder of ShortList, has stepped down as editorial director of The Stylist Group.

Hilton first made his name as editor of IPC Media’s weekly lads' mag Nuts and went on to co-found ShortList as a more thoughtful, free men’s weekly title in 2007.

Ad-funded ShortList took off and spawned a female-focused title, Stylist, in 2009.

Stylist went on to become more successful than its sister brand and ShortList shut as a print title at the end of last year as advertising revenues for male-focused brands shifted from print to online platforms.

The parent company, Shortlist Media, was renamed The Stylist Group when ShortList closed. IPC closed Nuts in 2014.

Hilton, who has resigned as a director of The Stylist Group at Companies House, spent more than 13 years at the group.

Recently, he helped to oversee the publisher’s in-house creative agency, Stylist Family, which worked with brands, and to launch fitness brand Stylist Strong.

Hilton said: "Having launched Stylist with editor-in-chief Lisa Smosarski and the team a decade ago and seen the brand grow and flourish beyond anything I could have imagined, this 10th-anniversary year has long felt like a great time to move on."

DC Thomson bought Shortlist Media in 2014 and Mike Soutar, another co-founder, quit as chairman last year.

Hilton added: "Lisa, CEO Ella Dolphin, the DC Thomson family and chairman Ellis Watson have all been extraordinary to work with and I leave with very mixed feelings, but creatives thrive on new challenges and this felt like the right time to step aside and let the next decade belong to others."