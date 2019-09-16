Gideon Spanier
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

ShortList co-founder Phil Hilton leaves Stylist Group

Female-focused Stylist has become more successful than original, male brand.

Hilton: co-founded ShortList in 2007
Hilton: co-founded ShortList in 2007

Phil Hilton, a co-founder of ShortList, has stepped down as editorial director of The Stylist Group.

Hilton first made his name as editor of IPC Media’s weekly lads' mag Nuts and went on to co-found ShortList as a more thoughtful, free men’s weekly title in 2007.

Ad-funded ShortList took off and spawned a female-focused title, Stylist, in 2009.

Stylist went on to become more successful than its sister brand and ShortList shut as a print title at the end of last year as advertising revenues for male-focused brands shifted from print to online platforms.

The parent company, Shortlist Media, was renamed The Stylist Group when ShortList closed. IPC closed Nuts in 2014.

Hilton, who has resigned as a director of The Stylist Group at Companies House, spent more than 13 years at the group.

Recently, he helped to oversee the publisher’s in-house creative agency, Stylist Family, which worked with brands, and to launch fitness brand Stylist Strong.

Hilton said: "Having launched Stylist with editor-in-chief Lisa Smosarski and the team a decade ago and seen the brand grow and flourish beyond anything I could have imagined, this 10th-anniversary year has long felt like a great time to move on."

DC Thomson bought Shortlist Media in 2014 and Mike Soutar, another co-founder, quit as chairman last year.

Hilton added: "Lisa, CEO Ella Dolphin, the DC Thomson family and chairman Ellis Watson have all been extraordinary to work with and I leave with very mixed feelings, but creatives thrive on new challenges and this felt like the right time to step aside and let the next decade belong to others."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How tech is bringing brand experiences to life

How tech is bringing brand experiences to life

Promoted

Added 2 hours ago
Why connection is the key to behaviour change

Why connection is the key to behaviour change

Promoted

September 11, 2019
Digital cities for digital citizens

Digital cities for digital citizens

Promoted

September 11, 2019
How to make your ads clear

How to make your ads clear

Promoted

September 11, 2019