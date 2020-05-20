Shortlist unveiled for 2020 Outdoor Media Awards

Top creative leaders, along with media heads from BT, GlaxoSmithKline and Warner Bros, have chosen 53 potential winners for this year’s Outdoor Media Awards, run by Clear Channel in partnership with Campaign.

BBC Creative received three nominations for two campaigns (their much-talked-about Dracula shadow special build and the Peaky Blinders fan-art murals), as did Ikea for its "Steps" campaign, encouraging walking and the use of public transport to its new Greenwich store.

Led By Donkeys’ widely acclaimed, crowdfunded Brexit campaign receives two nominations, as does Steve McQueen Year 3 Project, that turned London’s billboards into a city-wide art gallery.

Speaking of the Cross-Format Award, The Kite Factory’s Rik Moore said: "In all the judging I’ve done in my career, I have never judged a category where the standard was so uniformly high. This is a great testament to the talent and creative power within the industry, both within agencies, specialists and contractors alike."

Gold, silver and bronze winners from the 13 categories, as well as the overall Grand Prix winner, will be unveiled on 11 June as part of a special online event. More details coming soon.

There are five new prizes this year: Cross-Format Award, Cross-Channel Award, National Social Impact, Community Social Impact and Social Impact Champion, celebrating individuals driving the industry to be more inclusive, diverse and representative. Each award falls into five groups: Creative, Planning, Effectiveness, A Platform for Good and Talent.

The Grand Prix, chosen from the category winners, receives £100,000 worth of media space to use across Clear Channel's UK screens.

Last year’s Grand Prix winners were Talon, OMD UK, Grand Visual, Location Sciences, OnDevice and Leo Burnett for their outstanding efforts across the year for McDonald’s.

The SHORTLIST

CREATIVE

The Visual Craft Award

Led by Donkeys "Brexit" – OOhyes

BBC "Dracula" – Talon Outdoor / Havas Media / BBC Creative

Habito "Hell or Habito" – Talon Outdoor / Goodstuff Communications / Uncommon Creative Studio

Ikea "Steps" – Posterscope / Vizeum / Mother London

Spotify "Listen like you used to" – Rapport UK / UM / Who Wot Why

Samsung "Piccadilly fold" – Ocean Outdoor / Cheil

The Tech Innovation Award

Visa "#WhereYouShopMatters" – Posterscope / Starcom / Saatchi & Saatchi

BT "Beyond limits – 'Barefoot' Piccadilly Lights" – Posterscope / Essence / Saatchi & Saatchi

Diageo "Guinness: the official sponsor of belief" – Posterscope / Carat / Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO

IBM "IBM Watson at Wimbledon 2019" – Kinetic / DOOH.com / Mindshare / Ogilvy

O2 "International bundles" – Talon Outdoor / Havas Media / VCCP

Warner Bros "The Lego Movie 2" – Kinetic / PHD

Installation and Experience

BT "Beyond limits – 'Barefoot' Piccadilly Lights" – Posterscope / Essence / Saatchi & Saatchi

BBC "Dracula" – Talon Outdoor / Havas Media / BBC Creative

Steve McQueen Year 3 Project "We belong here: London’s biggest OOH art gallery" – Artangel Posterscope

Herbal Essences "Pick a leaf and power the planet" – P&G Jack / Publicis Media / Jack

Scottish Widows "Your future self" – Kinetic / MediaCom / Adam & Eve/DDB

Jaguar I-Pace "The best of British – how Jaguar's partnership with Wimbledon delivered a first of its kind content driven DOOH campaign for consumers" – Posterscope / Dentsu X / Spark44 / The Event Business / CAA

PLANNING

The Data and Intelligence Award

British Airways "BA January sale 2019" – Kinetic / DOOH.com / Wavemaker / Ogilvy

Tesco "Christmas 2019" – Kinetic / DOOH.com / MediaCom / Bartle Bogle Hegarty

Google Search and Google Maps "Make the most of summer" – Talon Outdoor / OMD / 72andSunny Amsterdam

IBM "IBM Watson at Wimbledon 2019" – Kinetic / DOOH.com / Mindshare / Ogilvy

Ikea "Steps" – Posterscope / Vizeum / Mother London

O2 "International bundles" – Talon Outdoor / Havas Media / VCCP

The Cross-Format Award

EE "5GEE" – Posterscope / Essence / Saatchi & Saatchi

Tena "From humiliation to high fashion" – Zenith / Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO

Procter & Gamble/Aussie "Great hair though" – P&G One Publicis / Recipe / Various OOH media owners

The Guardian "Hope is power" – Talon Outdoor / PHD / Uncommon Creative Studio

John Lewis & Partners "Hibernation" – Talon / Manning Gottlieb OMD / Adam & Eve/DDB

Rescue Remedy "Take flight" – Nelsons / Evolve OOH / JKO Collective

The Cross-Channel Award

Tena "From humiliation to high fashion" – Zenith / Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO

Mondelez/Cadbury's Creme Egg "It’s Creme Egg hunting season" Posterscope / Carat / VCCP

LNER "Unlocking London" – Talon Outdoor / Manning Gottlieb OMD / Anomaly

Samsung "Not a shop; launching Samsung KX" – Starcom / Iris

BBC "Peaky Blinders" – Talon Outdoor / Havas Media / BBC Creative

Sony Pictures "Spider-Man: Far From Home" – Talon Outdoor / Manning Gottlieb OMD / Empire

EFFECTIVENESS

The SME & Local Business Award

"Sonica Glasgow 2019" – Sonica Cryptic

"Twice as long" – Fore Play Crazy Golf Cole AD

The New Approach Award

Co-op Food / Co-op Funeralcare / Co-op Insurance / The Co-operative Group "Dare to be different ‘Fresh thinking’ changing Co-op's perspective of OOH" – Posterscope / Carat / Lucky Generals / Amaze

Square "More than just brand fame" – Posterscope / Dentsu X

Next Home "Using DOOH as a performance channel" – Posterscope / iProspect

GlaxoSmithKline / Pirinase "Hayfever relief through innovation" – Platform GSK / Weber Shandwick

Warner Bros "The Lego Movie 2" – Kinetic / PHD

Vicks "Vicks First Defence: defending commuters from the common cold" – PG One / Saatchi &Saatchi

Brand Fame

Mondelez / Cadbury "Cadbury inventor" – Posterscope / Carat / VCCP

EE "5GEE"' – Posterscope / Essence / Saatchi & Saatchi

ITV "Long term holding" – Talon Outdoor / Goodstuff Communications / ITV Creative

Samsing "Piccadilly fold" – Ocean Outdoor / Cheil

PLATFORM FOR GOOD

National Social Impact

Pladis / McVitie's "Be kind to your mind" – Kinetic / Wavemaker

Led by Donkeys "Brexit" – OOhyes

Terrence Higgins Trust "Can't pass it on" – Global / Exterion Media

Co-op Food / Co-op Funeralcare / Co-op Insurance / The Co-operative Group "Reaching into the hearts of local communities" – Posterscope / Carat / Lucky Generals

StreetLink "Their future is in your hands" – Clear Channel

Movember "Whatever you grow" – Bountiful Cow / Matta

Community Social Impact

CIRV "Community initiative to reduce violence" – Guiding Young Minds / Northamptonshire Police

NHS Blood & Transplant "Dynamic blood appointment" – 23red / Clear Channel

Ikea "Steps" – Posterscope / Vizeum / Mother London

Steve McQueen Year 3 Project / Artangel "We belong here: London’s biggest OOH art gallery" – Posterscope

Brixton Finishing School "Raw talent wanted" – Brave / Clear Channel

James Ross Hunter Youth Support "Visual awareness matters"

TALENT

Social Impact Champion

Cephas Williams – 56 Black Men

Jazmin Tuttle – Northamptonshire Police

Rising Star

Aleksandra Himina – Kinetic

Ellie Gray – Kinetic

Emma Lang – Talon Outdoor

JUDGES



Graeme Adams – Head of media, BT

Simeon Adams – Creative partner, Goodstuff Communications

Claire Beale – global editor-in-chief, Campaign

Jenny Biggam – co-founder, the7stars

John Paul Cadman – group chief planning officer, Havas Media Group

Simon Carr – chief strategy officer, Hearts & Science

Clare Chapman – head of media planning, EMEA, Essence

Martin Corke – chief marketing officer, Clear Channel

Jerry Daykin – senior media director, EMEA, GlaxoSmithKline

Laura Fenton – managing director, OMD UK

Annie Gallimore – managing director, Engine

Steve Gladdis – joint chief strategy officer, MediaCom

Jed Hallam – chief strategy officer, Initiative

Jon Kershaw – managing director, PHD Manchester

Paul Knight – chief executive, OmniGov, Manning Gottlieb OMD

Andre Laurentino – chief creative officer, Ogilvy UK

Mike McCoy – chief executive, Vizeum UK

Rik Moore – head of insight, strategy and planning, The Kite Factory

Caroline Paris – creative director, Brave

Chaka Sobhani – chief creative officer, Leo Burnett London

Jack Swayne – EMEA chief executive, M/SIX

Lawrence Tapper – head of media and marketing partenerships, Warner Bros

Damola Timeyin – strategy director and partner, Bartle Bogle Hegarty

Lindsay Turner – chief executive, Spark Foundry

Amy Watt – chief strategy officer, Dentsu

Sally Weavers – founder, Craft Media

Nadine Young – managing director, Starcom