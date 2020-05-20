Shortlist unveiled for 2020 Outdoor Media Awards

Top creative leaders, along with media heads from BT, GlaxoSmithKline and Warner Bros, have chosen 53 potential winners for this year’s Outdoor Media Awards, run by Clear Channel in partnership with Campaign.
BBC Creative received three nominations for two campaigns (their much-talked-about Dracula shadow special build and the Peaky Blinders fan-art murals), as did Ikea for its "Steps" campaign, encouraging walking and the use of public transport to its new Greenwich store.
Led By Donkeys’ widely acclaimed, crowdfunded Brexit campaign receives two nominations, as does Steve McQueen Year 3 Project, that turned London’s billboards into a city-wide art gallery.
Speaking of the Cross-Format Award, The Kite Factory’s Rik Moore said: "In all the judging I’ve done in my career, I have never judged a category where the standard was so uniformly high. This is a great testament to the talent and creative power within the industry, both within agencies, specialists and contractors alike."
Gold, silver and bronze winners from the 13 categories, as well as the overall Grand Prix winner, will be unveiled on 11 June as part of a special online event. More details coming soon.
There are five new prizes this year: Cross-Format Award, Cross-Channel Award, National Social Impact, Community Social Impact and Social Impact Champion, celebrating individuals driving the industry to be more inclusive, diverse and representative. Each award falls into five groups: Creative, Planning, Effectiveness, A Platform for Good and Talent.
The Grand Prix, chosen from the category winners, receives £100,000 worth of media space to use across Clear Channel's UK screens.
Last year’s Grand Prix winners were Talon, OMD UK, Grand Visual, Location Sciences, OnDevice and Leo Burnett for their outstanding efforts across the year for McDonald’s.
The SHORTLIST
CREATIVE
The Visual Craft Award
Led by Donkeys "Brexit" – OOhyes
BBC "Dracula" – Talon Outdoor / Havas Media / BBC Creative
Habito "Hell or Habito" – Talon Outdoor / Goodstuff Communications / Uncommon Creative Studio
Ikea "Steps" – Posterscope / Vizeum / Mother London
Spotify "Listen like you used to" – Rapport UK / UM / Who Wot Why
Samsung "Piccadilly fold" – Ocean Outdoor / Cheil
The Tech Innovation Award
Visa "#WhereYouShopMatters" – Posterscope / Starcom / Saatchi & Saatchi
BT "Beyond limits – 'Barefoot' Piccadilly Lights" – Posterscope / Essence / Saatchi & Saatchi
Diageo "Guinness: the official sponsor of belief" – Posterscope / Carat / Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO
IBM "IBM Watson at Wimbledon 2019" – Kinetic / DOOH.com / Mindshare / Ogilvy
O2 "International bundles" – Talon Outdoor / Havas Media / VCCP
Warner Bros "The Lego Movie 2" – Kinetic / PHD
Installation and Experience
BT "Beyond limits – 'Barefoot' Piccadilly Lights" – Posterscope / Essence / Saatchi & Saatchi
BBC "Dracula" – Talon Outdoor / Havas Media / BBC Creative
Steve McQueen Year 3 Project "We belong here: London’s biggest OOH art gallery" – Artangel Posterscope
Herbal Essences "Pick a leaf and power the planet" – P&G Jack / Publicis Media / Jack
Scottish Widows "Your future self" – Kinetic / MediaCom / Adam & Eve/DDB
Jaguar I-Pace "The best of British – how Jaguar's partnership with Wimbledon delivered a first of its kind content driven DOOH campaign for consumers" – Posterscope / Dentsu X / Spark44 / The Event Business / CAA
PLANNING
The Data and Intelligence Award
British Airways "BA January sale 2019" – Kinetic / DOOH.com / Wavemaker / Ogilvy
Tesco "Christmas 2019" – Kinetic / DOOH.com / MediaCom / Bartle Bogle Hegarty
Google Search and Google Maps "Make the most of summer" – Talon Outdoor / OMD / 72andSunny Amsterdam
IBM "IBM Watson at Wimbledon 2019" – Kinetic / DOOH.com / Mindshare / Ogilvy
Ikea "Steps" – Posterscope / Vizeum / Mother London
O2 "International bundles" – Talon Outdoor / Havas Media / VCCP
The Cross-Format Award
EE "5GEE" – Posterscope / Essence / Saatchi & Saatchi
Tena "From humiliation to high fashion" – Zenith / Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO
Procter & Gamble/Aussie "Great hair though" – P&G One Publicis / Recipe / Various OOH media owners
The Guardian "Hope is power" – Talon Outdoor / PHD / Uncommon Creative Studio
John Lewis & Partners "Hibernation" – Talon / Manning Gottlieb OMD / Adam & Eve/DDB
Rescue Remedy "Take flight" – Nelsons / Evolve OOH / JKO Collective
The Cross-Channel Award
Tena "From humiliation to high fashion" – Zenith / Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO
Mondelez/Cadbury's Creme Egg "It’s Creme Egg hunting season" Posterscope / Carat / VCCP
LNER "Unlocking London" – Talon Outdoor / Manning Gottlieb OMD / Anomaly
Samsung "Not a shop; launching Samsung KX" – Starcom / Iris
BBC "Peaky Blinders" – Talon Outdoor / Havas Media / BBC Creative
Sony Pictures "Spider-Man: Far From Home" – Talon Outdoor / Manning Gottlieb OMD / Empire
EFFECTIVENESS
The SME & Local Business Award
"Sonica Glasgow 2019" – Sonica Cryptic
"Twice as long" – Fore Play Crazy Golf Cole AD
The New Approach Award
Co-op Food / Co-op Funeralcare / Co-op Insurance / The Co-operative Group "Dare to be different ‘Fresh thinking’ changing Co-op's perspective of OOH" – Posterscope / Carat / Lucky Generals / Amaze
Square "More than just brand fame" – Posterscope / Dentsu X
Next Home "Using DOOH as a performance channel" – Posterscope / iProspect
GlaxoSmithKline / Pirinase "Hayfever relief through innovation" – Platform GSK / Weber Shandwick
Warner Bros "The Lego Movie 2" – Kinetic / PHD
Vicks "Vicks First Defence: defending commuters from the common cold" – PG One / Saatchi &Saatchi
Brand Fame
Mondelez / Cadbury "Cadbury inventor" – Posterscope / Carat / VCCP
EE "5GEE"' – Posterscope / Essence / Saatchi & Saatchi
ITV "Long term holding" – Talon Outdoor / Goodstuff Communications / ITV Creative
Samsing "Piccadilly fold" – Ocean Outdoor / Cheil
PLATFORM FOR GOOD
National Social Impact
Pladis / McVitie's "Be kind to your mind" – Kinetic / Wavemaker
Led by Donkeys "Brexit" – OOhyes
Terrence Higgins Trust "Can't pass it on" – Global / Exterion Media
Co-op Food / Co-op Funeralcare / Co-op Insurance / The Co-operative Group "Reaching into the hearts of local communities" – Posterscope / Carat / Lucky Generals
StreetLink "Their future is in your hands" – Clear Channel
Movember "Whatever you grow" – Bountiful Cow / Matta
Community Social Impact
CIRV "Community initiative to reduce violence" – Guiding Young Minds / Northamptonshire Police
NHS Blood & Transplant "Dynamic blood appointment" – 23red / Clear Channel
Ikea "Steps" – Posterscope / Vizeum / Mother London
Steve McQueen Year 3 Project / Artangel "We belong here: London’s biggest OOH art gallery" – Posterscope
Brixton Finishing School "Raw talent wanted" – Brave / Clear Channel
James Ross Hunter Youth Support "Visual awareness matters"
TALENT
Social Impact Champion
Cephas Williams – 56 Black Men
Jazmin Tuttle – Northamptonshire Police
Rising Star
Aleksandra Himina – Kinetic
Ellie Gray – Kinetic
Emma Lang – Talon Outdoor
JUDGES
Graeme Adams – Head of media, BT
Simeon Adams – Creative partner, Goodstuff Communications
Claire Beale – global editor-in-chief, Campaign
Jenny Biggam – co-founder, the7stars
John Paul Cadman – group chief planning officer, Havas Media Group
Simon Carr – chief strategy officer, Hearts & Science
Clare Chapman – head of media planning, EMEA, Essence
Martin Corke – chief marketing officer, Clear Channel
Jerry Daykin – senior media director, EMEA, GlaxoSmithKline
Laura Fenton – managing director, OMD UK
Annie Gallimore – managing director, Engine
Steve Gladdis – joint chief strategy officer, MediaCom
Jed Hallam – chief strategy officer, Initiative
Jon Kershaw – managing director, PHD Manchester
Paul Knight – chief executive, OmniGov, Manning Gottlieb OMD
Andre Laurentino – chief creative officer, Ogilvy UK
Mike McCoy – chief executive, Vizeum UK
Rik Moore – head of insight, strategy and planning, The Kite Factory
Caroline Paris – creative director, Brave
Chaka Sobhani – chief creative officer, Leo Burnett London
Jack Swayne – EMEA chief executive, M/SIX
Lawrence Tapper – head of media and marketing partenerships, Warner Bros
Damola Timeyin – strategy director and partner, Bartle Bogle Hegarty
Lindsay Turner – chief executive, Spark Foundry
Amy Watt – chief strategy officer, Dentsu
Sally Weavers – founder, Craft Media
Nadine Young – managing director, Starcom