The "Pixels of fury" event challenges competitors to create posters around a topic in 20 minutes using Shutterstock assets.

For the final round the topics will be switched and the artists are asked to make another poster within the timeframe. The audience votes on their favourite work to determine a winner.

The evening will also include drinks, a photobooth and DJs. The experience takes place during the D&AD Festival on 24 April in Shoreditch.