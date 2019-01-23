Omar Oakes
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

'Silly' Snapchat and 'lonely' Facebook: how users see social media brands

Snapchat-commissioned research highlights social media's impact on users' self-esteem and anxiety.

'Silly' Snapchat and 'lonely' Facebook: how users see social media brands

Snapchat makes people feel "silly", Facebook is "lonely" and Twitter is associated with anxiety, a survey of the UK’s biggest ad platforms has revelaed.

The Apposphere study, carried out by Murphy Research and commissioned by Snapchat, has sought out the key traits that social media users have of each brand.

Some of the responses mirror concerns in recent months over how using social media can elicit feelings of low self-esteem and anxiety. In December, MPs began a parliamentary inquiry into "immersive and addictive" use of tech, with a focus on social media and young people.

The most cited words for feelings associated with Facebook, for example, were "lonely", "isolated" and "anxious". Its sister brand Instagram, meanwhile, was most frequently described as "inspired", "self-conscious" and "creative".

Snapchat is depicted as a more frivolous platform and evokes feelings of being "flirtatious", "silly" and "playful", while Twitter, known as a source of breaking news and opinion-sharing, makes people feel "depressed", "guilty" and "informed".

YouTube, the video-sharing giant, drew feelings of being "captivated", "entertained" and "inspired".

Users said their main motivation for using Instagram, YouTube and Twitter was following influencers and celebrities. Last week, Campaign reported that the Advertising Standards Authority has warned hundreds of influencers about breaching rules about paid promotions.

YouTube and Snapchat, meanwhile, are the go-to apps for users looking for fun and entertainment. 

The poll collected online responses from 1,000 UK adults aged between 18 and 44 in June last year. The users are "frequent app users", meaning they use a social media platform at least once a week.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How experiential can breathe new life into the traditional retail landscape

How experiential can breathe new life into the traditional retail landscape

Promoted

January 21, 2019
Top 10 tips for recruiting the Centennial

Top 10 tips for recruiting the Centennial

Promoted

January 21, 2019
AGENCY
The technology that is making - and breaking - brands this year

The technology that is making - and breaking - brands this year

Promoted

January 18, 2019
AGENCY
TV creatives gift Adam & Eve/DDB a Thinkboxes win

TV creatives gift Adam & Eve/DDB a Thinkboxes win

Promoted

January 17, 2019