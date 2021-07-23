Fayola Douglas
Simba launches new TV campaign with Sir John Hegarty’s The Garage Soho

The spot features a couple joyfully bouncing.

Simba, the mattress start-up, has launched a new TV campaign with Sir John Hegarty's The Garage Soho.

Called "Heaven", the spot aims to capture the comfort created by the mattress brand's sleep technology and features a couple joyfully bouncing in slow motion alongside their furry friend.

Opening on a blank screen, the ad features the song Cheek to Cheek by Fred Astaire. As the couple are joined by their kitty the voiceover says, "Simba engineers have created their most comfortable mattress – whoever shares your bed".

"Heaven" was created by Opal Turner from The Garage Soho and directed by Steve Reever through Another Film.

The campaign will be shown on Channel 4, ITV and Sky, supported by paid social on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Steve Reid, co-founder and chief executive of Simba, said: "Our mission from day one has been to innovate rather than replicate. There is overwhelming scientific evidence to support the view that better sleep leads to improved energy and performance as well as being a powerful stress reliever.

"Just as our technology continues to evolve in leaps and bounds, we know from our 150,000 five star reviews that our customers are waking up healthier, happier and with a renewed spring in their step."

Hegarty is an investor and creative advisor to Simba through The Garage Soho, an incubator he set up in 2014 to invest in start-ups and help them build their brand.

Hegarty said: "We believe in advertising that champions the brand and what makes it superior. The hero of this particular piece is the 5,000 titanium springs that help you sleep comfortably. So we created a campaign that showcases that feeling of being in heaven."

