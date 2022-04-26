Simon Poett departs The Brooklyn Brothers

Simon Poett, executive creative director at The Brooklyn Brothers, has left the agency after more than three years.

The shop has been interviewing candidates to find a new creative leader for the business.

Revealing his departure on LinkedIn last week, Poett said that he is moving onto a new chapter.

He wrote: "Like the greatest agencies, it's never stood still, constantly changing shape, challenging itself, striving to have its voice heard by people who shared our vision for the world. As I move on to a new chapter, I look forward to not only seeing the creation of more great work but the growth and development of some incredible people. Once a brother always a brother!"

Poett joined The Brooklyn Brothers in 2018 having worked as global creative director at Adam & Eve/DDB for two years. Before this, he worked at the Omnicom agency's sister shop Tribal Worldwide London for four years as creative director and then executive creative director. He has also worked at Iris Worldwide.

The move follows Jackie Stevenson, founding partner and global chief executive of The Brooklyn Brothers, being elevated to chief growth officer at Interpublic Group EMEA.

In March, George Bryant, founding partner and chief creative officer of The Brooklyn Brothers, was named group chief creative officer at Golin, which acquired The Brooklyn Brothers in 2016.

A spokeswoman at The Brooklyn Brothers said: "After nearly four years at the agency Simon has made the decision to move on from The Brooklyn Brothers. Simon has been instrumental to our creative work, elevating our craft and managing his team with thought and care. We wish him the very best in his next chapter."