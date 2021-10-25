Simple, timeless truths

Cathy and I once took the kids on a safari holiday in South Africa.

While we were walking through the bush, I asked the ranger something that had always puzzled me: what was a rogue elephant?

I’d seen films of them going crazy and destroying everything – was it an elephant in pain from a broken tusk or a thorn in its foot?

The ranger laughed and said no, that was just a cartoon myth.

A real rogue elephant meant that all the older males in the herd had died off or been killed off by poachers.

So there was nothing to stop the young males going wild – their testosterone was beginning to kick in and they’d rampage around doing whatever they felt like.

With all the older males gone, there was no-one to stop them going crazy.

In that case, what the rangers did was to bring in a couple of older males from another herd.

The older males would exert their authority pretty firmly, the younger males quickly got back in line and peace and order was restored.

That’s how it works among elephants – for years, I wondered if there was anything we, as humans, could learn from that.

Then recently I saw a video about Southwood High School in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Apparently, this school had a terrible record of violence – it reached crisis point when the police were called 23 times in just three days to arrest students for fighting.

Something had to be done and Michael LaFitte had an idea what that something was.

He was a parent and he organised 40 of the other fathers into a group called “Dads on Duty”.

They had T-shirts printed and would take it in turns to make sure there were dads in attendance to greet the students every morning, then throughout the day walk around the school exchanging smiles, banter and just being a presence.

But all the while these are still dads, and they’re BIG guys, so the message is there but it’s unsaid: tough love and gentle ribbing.

Since the dads appeared, there hasn’t been a single incidence of fighting or violence.

One male student said: “We felt safer, we stopped fighting and started going to class.”

One female student said: “The school has been happy, and you can feel it.”

Another girl talked about the dad “stare” that could stop students in their tracks.

LaFitte said: “Not everyone has a father figure or a male, period, in their life. So just to be here makes a big difference.”

As LaFitte implies, a lot of those kids are from single-parent families, with no male role model at home to keep them in line.

So what he’s organised is the equivalent of recognising the rogue males and bringing in some older males from another herd to restore order.

And sure enough, the presence of the older males has had just that effect, which means everyone is more structured and settled.

So there was something we could learn from the elephants, after all.

For me, it’s one of Bill Bernbach’s “Simple, timeless truths”.

The young males’ bodies grow faster than their minds, they are men on the outside but still children on the inside.

So they are naughty and misbehave, like a child, but with a man’s body and strength.

But bringing in an older male has the effect of a parent on a child’s mind, they defer to parental authority and calmness and order is restored.

This doesn’t mean things can’t ever change, but change has to be managed.

Change should be improvement, not just destruction.

Mark Zuckerberg’s twin maxims, “Young people are just smarter” and “Move fast and break things”, are the rogue elephant’s approach to change.

Dave Trott is the author of The Power of Ignorance, Creative Blindness and How to Cure It, Creative Mischief, Predatory Thinking and One Plus One Equals Three