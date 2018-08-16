Matthew Miller
Singapore Airlines calls integrated pitch, looking to get 'back to #1'

Singapore Airlines is putting its strategy, creative, media, content, website/app development and production up for a competitive bid, as part of what it calls a major transformation effort.

Singapore Airlines has called an integrated pitch for an agency or agencies to handle its strategy, brand and creative, media, content, website/app, and production duties.

According to a tender document, the winning agency(ies) will primarily support the brand's HQ in Singapore, but must be able to serve its local markets through a hub model. That translates to having at least one office with both creative and media capabilities in Southeast Asia, North Asia, the southwest Pacific, Europe, west Asia and Africa, and the US, according to the document.

R3 is handling the pitch. RFI documents are due on 5 September, shortlisted agencies will be notified by the week of 24 September, and the document calls for final pitch presentations in mid-December.

The pitch arises out of a "major transformation" effort launched a year ago, according to the airline, which said its aim was to identify revenue opportunities, "sharpen the cost base" and revamp organisational structure. The brand wants to "get back to #1 by becoming the undisputed market leader, inspiring passion in people and creating a vibrant innovation culture", the document states. The brand formed a Transformation Office which has identified more than 90 initiatives to be pursued across the company, each with detailed action plans.

SIA welcomes pitches from agencies within a holding group (and a holding group can offer up more than one team), as well as independent agencies cooperating as consortiums.

The airlines wants, according to the tender:

  • to have the status quo challenged;
  • to have more "top-to-top engagement with leadership team to solve business issues, not just communication issues";
  • to maximise marketing-communications impact with efficiency;
  • to "stand out purposefully amidst increasing clutter";
  • to find an agency that has the correct "attitude and appetite for accountability", which will be judged based on track record and proposed remuneration model;
  • to find "streamlined and collaborative ways of working".

SCOPE

Here is a complete list of the scope of the remit, according to the tender document: 

(a) Integrated Strategy

  • Strategic Planning Council across brand, comms, content and digital

(b) Brand and Creative

  • Brand Purpose
  • Brand Positioning
  • Creative Messaging
  • Brand Custodianship
  • Creative Concept and Ideation
  • Campaign creative across all channels including but not limited to ATL, BTL, Social, Digital, etc
  • Global Toolkit

(c) Media

  • Global Media Strategy Guidelines
  • Global Campaign Media Strategy, Planning and Buying
  • Communication Planning across all channels (including but not limited to SEM, SEO, Programmatic, Paid Social, Display, TV, Print, OOH)
  • Partnerships (paid media)

(d) Content

  • Content Strategy
  • Content Framework
  • Always-on, campaign-based, responsive content
  • Content Calendar
  • Content Implementation
  • Influencer Marketing
  • Partnerships (beyond paid media)
  • Social Listening and Monitoring

(e) Website / App

  • Website Development (including Mobile)
  • Website Maintenance (including Mobile)
  • App Development

(f) Production

  • Development and adaptations of all assets – offline and online (global and regional hubs)

A version of this story was first published by Campaign Asia-Pacific 

