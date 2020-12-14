Gurjit Degun
Siobhan Kenny to leave Radiocentre after seven years

She will depart in summer 2021.

Kenny: joined trade body in 2014
Siobhan Kenny, Radiocentre's chief executive, is stepping down after seven years, in summer 2021.

She is not leaving for another role and wants time to explore her next move. Radiocentre will be searching for a replacement.

Kenny's time at the industry body has involved joining up different elements that had been operating under separate brands, such as the Radio Advertising Bureau and Radio Advertising Clearance Centre.

She is also credited with coming up with a clear policy statement to unite the industry when talking to government and regulators.

Over the past seven years, her leadership has also led to Radiocentre launching initiatives such as highlighting mental wellbeing and championing young talent.

Kenny said: "I have had the best time leading a fantastic organisation through a period of change and growth, culminating in the industry's response to coronavirus.

"It has been a privilege to work in such a creative and dynamic environment, which will only grow at the heart of the audio revolution. At Radiocentre, this amazing team, under new leadership, will ensure the industry is in great hands."

The radio industry praised the work that Kenny has done for the industry. Stephen Miron, group chief executive of Global (which owns Capital and Heart), said that she has helped create a unified voice.

He added: "It's no coincidence that over the same period the radio sector has seen exceptional growth, and we will always be incredibly grateful for her contribution to the industry."

Dee Ford, group managing director of Bauer Radio (which owns Kiss and Absolute), added that Kenny has helped enhance the reputation of the commercial radio sector.

She said: "[Kenny's] legacy is to leave a high-performing industry body, trusted and respected by advertisers, government and regulators as we move into 2021, with significant momentum having proved our connection and value to listeners and advertisers alike."

Kenny was a guest on the Campaign Podcast in April when she talked about how the radio sector was then coping and adapting to the Covid-19 crisis. Listen below or hit "subscribe'"to follow more episodes.

