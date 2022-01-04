Sipsmith delivers doorstep non-alcoholic cocktail service

Sipsmith is providing an at-home cocktail service to showcase its non-alcoholic spirit, FreeGlider throughout January, typically a time when people cut back on their alcohol consumption.

For the "FreeGlider swancierge service" professional mixologists will be crafting cocktails outside people's homes or in their kitchens, dependent on restrictions and consumer requests. The service is adaptable and can be delivered as a virtual experience as well.

To coincide with "Dry January" – and this year being a particularly difficult time for many – Sipsmith wanted to elevate January with a one-hour experience designed to provide consumers with a dedicated moment to treat themselves at home.

A pre-experience call will help Sipsmith tailor the cocktails to each recipient. The "Sipsmith swans" will be providing the experiences to 25 nominees across the UK.

The Story is delivering the project.