Fayola Douglas
Added 26 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Sipsmith delivers doorstep non-alcoholic cocktail service

The experience will showcase its alcohol-free spirit, FreeGlider.

Sipsmith: adaptable experience can take place either at home or online
Sipsmith: adaptable experience can take place either at home or online

Sipsmith is providing an at-home cocktail service to showcase its non-alcoholic spirit, FreeGlider throughout January, typically a time when people cut back on their alcohol consumption.

For the "FreeGlider swancierge service" professional mixologists will be crafting cocktails outside people's homes or in their kitchens, dependent on restrictions and consumer requests. The service is adaptable and can be delivered as a virtual experience as well.

To coincide with "Dry January" – and this year being a particularly difficult time for many – Sipsmith wanted to elevate January with a one-hour experience designed to provide consumers with a dedicated moment to treat themselves at home.

A pre-experience call will help Sipsmith tailor the cocktails to each recipient. The "Sipsmith swans" will be providing the experiences to 25 nominees across the UK.

The Story is delivering the project.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

CAMPAIGN AI

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company .

find out more

Become a member of Campaign

Get the latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Campaign AI

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company

Find Out More