Sipsmith looks to Victorians for festival inspiration

Gin brand Sipsmith has created an experience for festivals inspired by the gin palaces of the 1820s.

Sipsmith’s gin palace is housed in a 9m by 16m yurt that has been designed in the style of an orangery, a room in fashionable Victorian residences where orange and other fruit trees were grown.

The activation includes live jazz, bespoke Sipsmith-based drinks and cocktail-making masterclasses.

It can fit 120 people and was designed by Amplify. The space aims to reflect Sipsmith’s "old meets new" appeal by combining Victorian iconography and contemporary design.

This includes mirrored fascia bars and sustainably sourced copper-finished furniture surrounded by luxurious Victorian touches.

Sipsmith senior brand activation manager May Kirkby said: "The experience fully reflects the Sipsmith brand by transporting festivalgoers back to the gin palaces of old."

The activation has already run at last month’s Henley Royal Regatta and will be at this weekend’s Wilderness festival.

Ronnie Scott's club will host an evening of live jazz on Saturday 3 August at the yurt to celebrate its 60th anniversary.

Sipsmith’s yurt will also appear at The Big Feastival between 23 and 25 August.