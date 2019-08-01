Matthew Chapman
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Sipsmith looks to Victorians for festival inspiration

Yurt is styled like Victorian-era gin palaces.

Sipsmith: experience combines Victorian and contemporary features
Sipsmith: experience combines Victorian and contemporary features

Gin brand Sipsmith has created an experience for festivals inspired by the gin palaces of the 1820s.

Sipsmith’s gin palace is housed in a 9m by 16m yurt that has been designed in the style of an orangery, a room in fashionable Victorian residences where orange and other fruit trees were grown.

The activation includes live jazz, bespoke Sipsmith-based drinks and cocktail-making masterclasses.

It can fit 120 people and was designed by Amplify. The space aims to reflect Sipsmith’s "old meets new" appeal by combining Victorian iconography and contemporary design.

This includes mirrored fascia bars and sustainably sourced copper-finished furniture surrounded by luxurious Victorian touches.

Sipsmith senior brand activation manager May Kirkby said: "The experience fully reflects the Sipsmith brand by transporting festivalgoers back to the gin palaces of old."

The activation has already run at last month’s Henley Royal Regatta and will be at this weekend’s Wilderness festival.

Ronnie Scott's club will host an evening of live jazz on Saturday 3 August at the yurt to celebrate its 60th anniversary.

Sipsmith’s yurt will also appear at The Big Feastival between 23 and 25 August.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now