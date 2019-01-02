Sipsmith's annual hot gin event returns

Sipsmith is hosting its annual hot gin event with cocktails, masterclasses and tastings.

The event, called "Hot gin roof – the chronicles", will take place at the Ham Yard Hotel in London from 17 January to 17 February.

Sipsmith’s master distiller, Jared Brown, will lead two 90-minute hot gin experience masterclasses where guests can learn about the cocktails as well as tasting different spirits from the brand’s distillery.

Ham Yard Hotel is hosting the event on its rooftop, which is covered with candles. Sipsmith has created the experience in partnership with the hotel.

At last year’s event, the cocktails were heated with a "poker", an historial bar tool that caramelises the sugars in the drink.