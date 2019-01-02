Gurjit Degun
Added 19 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Sipsmith's annual hot gin event returns

Month-long activation will take over Ham Yard Hotel rooftop.

Sipsmith's annual hot gin event returns

Sipsmith is hosting its annual hot gin event with cocktails, masterclasses and tastings.

The event, called "Hot gin roof – the chronicles", will take place at the Ham Yard Hotel in London from 17 January to 17 February.

Sipsmith’s master distiller, Jared Brown, will lead two 90-minute hot gin experience masterclasses where guests can learn about the cocktails as well as tasting different spirits from the brand’s distillery.

Ham Yard Hotel is hosting the event on its rooftop, which is covered with candles. Sipsmith has created the experience in partnership with the hotel.

At last year’s event, the cocktails were heated with a "poker", an historial bar tool that caramelises the sugars in the drink.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now