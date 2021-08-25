Sir John Hegarty leads tributes to Park Village co-founder Peter Webb

Peter Webb, the co-founder of production company Park Village, has died. He founded the business in 1973 from his studios, a converted Victorian riding school in Regent's Park, which he saved from demolition in the 1960s.

After a year assisting photographer Howard Zieff in New York, Webb returned to London and made his name as an advertising photographer with award-winning campaigns for Olivetti, Martell Brandy, White Horse Whisky and his Hovis "Carpenter" poster, which won a D&AD Black Pencil in 1971. The Olivetti campaign led to an introduction to the Rolling Stones, and Webb photographed the band for its Sticky Fingers album session in the same year.

In 1977 Webb won a Bafta for his short film adaptation of the Damon Runyon story Butch Minds the Baby. As a commercials director he picked up more than 100 international awards with Park Village winning the Cannes Palme D'Or twice and three black Pencils and it was recently named in the top five most-awarded companies of the past 50 years by D&AD.

Sir John Hegarty, co-founder of Bartle Bogle Hegarty and The Garage Soho, said: "Peter was one of the kindest, most gentle people I ever worked with. That kindness didn't in any way obscure his brilliance as a photographer or director. His production company, Park Village, which he ran with Rodger Woodburn and Mike Stones, was an oasis of calm and creativity in the mad hectic world of advertising. Just being there was like having therapy. We all loved it and him. He proved you could be nice and brilliant. If only more people had followed his example. What a legacy to leave."

Webb's sons Jack and Tom, directors at Park Village, said: "What an honour to be able to continue our father’s legacy. Whilst the advertising world today is so different to the one he knew, we will retain the values and culture that he instilled in the company from it's very first day. And though his loss is enormous to us, his spirit is engrained in the very fabric of Park Village."

Webb died on 10 August. A memorial will be held at a later date.