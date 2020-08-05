Sir John Hegarty would like to see you. Yes, you

This week, Bartle Bogle Hegarty released Hegarty On… – a virtual 360-degree tool featuring prolific founder Sir John Hegarty in his London office, throwing out nuggets of advice about advertising, art, philosophy and creativity.

It has 17 chapters, including topics such as "A career in creativity", "Being different" and "Generating ideas". Each video – filmed before his retirement – features Hegarty sitting nonchalantly on his office sofa while animated characters flutter around the room.

"Everyone knows that Sir John is a great storyteller," Joakim Borgstro¨m, ?worldwide chief creative officer at BBH, said. "Just before he retired from BBH, we shot these videos in his office, as we wanted to find an interesting way to capture his legacy in a space where many of his great ideas were born. His office doesn't exist any more, so these sessions are a link to that moment of time when he was still around at BBH."

The tool was previously available to staff but has now been made public and is playable on smartphones, tablets and desktops, as well as Samsung Gear VR, Google Cardboard and Oculus headsets. BBH Singapore developed the tool in collaboration with The Kissinger Twins, alongside MediaMonks, Mimo Productions and Kuva.

A version of this story first appeared on Campaign Asia-Pacific