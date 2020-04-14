Sit up straight and pay attention: adland goes back to school

Where was your favourite place to hang out at break?
There was a fountain outside school where we used to hang out and smoke. I always spent my lunch money on fags.
Katie Lee, managing director, Lucky Generals
There was a group of eight of us who always used to hang out in this obscure room that you could only get to through one of the toilet blocks. I think we thought it was very exclusive!
Lindsay Turner, chief executive, Spark Foundry
In the pot-holed tennis courts with the smokers, hiding from nuns.
Nicky Bullard, chairwoman and chief creative officer, MRM McCann
The black gate – it was the gate between the boys and girls school.
Michael Frohlich, chief executive, Ogilvy UK
Tuck shop (don’t tell my mum).
Rick Brim, chief creative officer, Adam & Eve/DDB
Hunkered down in a music studio wrestling an early version of Cubase.
Dave Monk, executive creative director, Publicis.Poke
Any chance to throw a rugby ball around, I was there. So much so, the canteen ladies would stash my mid-morning snack of choice (a chip cob) to one side for me, which I’d grab on my way to class. I would arrive late, sweaty and covered in ketchup – looking a bit like the Joker.
Gareth Mercer, founder, Pablo
I was always playing football. We had a concrete pitch with fencing on all sides called "the jungle" – that’s where I spent most of my break time. Once I hit sixth form, I was mainly in the computer or music room.
Ete Davies, chief executive, Engine Creative
Favourite place (when I got old enough) was the sixth-form common room. No-one below sixth form was allowed in, teachers were tacitly discouraged and, very exciting, it had a record player. I first heard the sound of punk – Sex Pistols’ God Save the Queen (and the fascist regime) – in there in the summer of 1977.
Mark Lund, chief executive, McCann UK
What was your signature look?
Curtains haircut, Timberland jumper and school uniform. In my head, I thought I was a surf dude – I wasn’t.
Gareth Mercer
I shiver when I think of some of my "signature looks" from back in the day. I was a big fan of Tammy Girl, if I recall, when I was at school. I remember owning a boho skirt with actual bells on it at one point. I definitely had a pair of green combat trousers on the go as a mid-teen with some Reebok Classics.
Lindsay Turner
I wore my school jumper back to front (rebel), wore my hair like David Sylvian and had red lipstick. I wasn’t a nun favourite.
Nicky Bullard
Rucksack, long overcoat and Doc Martens. Back then, I had a full head of hair and more different haircuts than I can remember.
Ete Davies
An abundance of floppy hair (yes, I had hair in those days).
Michael Frohlich
An unfortunate stage of very baggy Champion tracksuit bottoms, Fila high tops and crop tops.
Katie Lee
Curtains, Champion hoodie and LA Gear’s, ponging of Davidoff Cool Water – cool as f*ck.
Rick Brim
Golf geek meets hip-hop nerd.
Dave Monk
Hair hadn’t got short then (it was still the 1970s). Mine was down to my shoulders in a poor but heartfelt impersonation of Roger Waters.
Mark Lund
What was your dream job at the time?
Obsessed with writing, I wanted to be a journalist and carried a tape recorder and mic around with me. Who knows, I could have ended up writing for Campaign.
Nicky Bullard
My dream job was rather undefined when I was at school. I loved film, TV and theatre, and so wanted to do something in that area. TV production, acting, talent management… didn’t seem to really matter to me.
Lindsay Turner
Astronaut or marine biologist.
Ete Davies
I wasn’t that forward-thinking – I was clueless all the way through university. Parental pressure was law – so that became the last thing I wanted to do.
Michael Frohlich
I still wanted to be a doctor back then before I realised that I fainted when I saw blood.
Katie Lee
A pilot – I watched Top Gun. It was either that or a gladiator so I think I made the right call.
Gareth Mercer
Doing anything that would keep me in a Champion hoodie and LA Gear’s, ponging of Davidoff Cool Water.
Rick Brim
Signwriter or songwriter.
Dave Monk
Enfant terrible novelist – I really wanted to be Martin Amis but was about a foot too tall and about a light year too untalented.
Mark Lund