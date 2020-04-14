Sit up straight and pay attention: adland goes back to school

Where was your favourite place to hang out at break?

There was a fountain outside school where we used to hang out and smoke. I always spent my lunch money on fags.

Katie Lee, managing director, Lucky Generals

There was a group of eight of us who always used to hang out in this obscure room that you could only get to through one of the toilet blocks. I think we thought it was very exclusive!

Lindsay Turner, chief executive, Spark Foundry

In the pot-holed tennis courts with the smokers, hiding from nuns.

Nicky Bullard, chairwoman and chief creative officer, MRM McCann

The black gate – it was the gate between the boys and girls school.

Michael Frohlich, chief executive, Ogilvy UK

Tuck shop (don’t tell my mum).

Rick Brim, chief creative officer, Adam & Eve/DDB

Hunkered down in a music studio wrestling an early version of Cubase.

Dave Monk, executive creative director, Publicis.Poke

Any chance to throw a rugby ball around, I was there. So much so, the canteen ladies would stash my mid-morning snack of choice (a chip cob) to one side for me, which I’d grab on my way to class. I would arrive late, sweaty and covered in ketchup – looking a bit like the Joker.

Gareth Mercer, founder, Pablo

I was always playing football. We had a concrete pitch with fencing on all sides called "the jungle" – that’s where I spent most of my break time. Once I hit sixth form, I was mainly in the computer or music room.

Ete Davies, chief executive, Engine Creative

Favourite place (when I got old enough) was the sixth-form common room. No-one below sixth form was allowed in, teachers were tacitly discouraged and, very exciting, it had a record player. I first heard the sound of punk – Sex Pistols’ God Save the Queen (and the fascist regime) – in there in the summer of 1977.

Mark Lund, chief executive, McCann UK

(Click to see larger version) 1 Guy Sellers, Total Media 2 Ete Davies, Engine Creative 3 Anna-Louise Gladwell, AnalogFolk 4 Andy Fraser, BETC London 5 Stephen Maher, MBA 6 Helen Calcraft, Lucky Generals 7 Jason Cobbold, BMB 8 Amy Watt, Dentsu X 9 Xavier Rees, Havas Helia 10 Pip Hulbert, Wunderman Thompson 11 Jason Foo, BBD Perfect Storm 12 Jon Goulding, Atomic London 13 Gareth Mercer, Pablo 14 Nick Emmel, Mr President 15 Camilla Harrisson, Anomaly London 16 Jeremy Lee, Campaign 17 Gabrielle Ludzker, Proximity London 18 Camilla Kemp, M&C Saatchi 19 Peter Zillig, Cheil London 20 Sara Tate, TBWA\London 21 Nicky Unsworth, BJL 22 Sheryl Marjoram, McCann London 23 Will Mould, XYZ 24 Raquel Chicourel, Grey London 25 Amanda Farmer, VMLY&R London 26 Sam Hawkey, Saatchi & Saatchi London 27 Michael Frohlich, Ogilvy 28 Larissa Vince, Now

What was your signature look?

Curtains haircut, Timberland jumper and school uniform. In my head, I thought I was a surf dude – I wasn’t.

Gareth Mercer

I shiver when I think of some of my "signature looks" from back in the day. I was a big fan of Tammy Girl, if I recall, when I was at school. I remember owning a boho skirt with actual bells on it at one point. I definitely had a pair of green combat trousers on the go as a mid-teen with some Reebok Classics.

Lindsay Turner

I wore my school jumper back to front (rebel), wore my hair like David Sylvian and had red lipstick. I wasn’t a nun favourite.

Nicky Bullard

Rucksack, long overcoat and Doc Martens. Back then, I had a full head of hair and more different haircuts than I can remember.

Ete Davies

An abundance of floppy hair (yes, I had hair in those days).

Michael Frohlich

An unfortunate stage of very baggy Champion tracksuit bottoms, Fila high tops and crop tops.

Katie Lee

Curtains, Champion hoodie and LA Gear’s, ponging of Davidoff Cool Water – cool as f*ck.

Rick Brim

Golf geek meets hip-hop nerd.

Dave Monk

Hair hadn’t got short then (it was still the 1970s). Mine was down to my shoulders in a poor but heartfelt impersonation of Roger Waters.

Mark Lund

(Click to see larger version) 1 Dylan Williams, Droga5 London 2 Dave Monk, Publicis.Poke 3 Adrian Taylor, Jack Morton 4 Al Young, St Luke’s 5 Vicki Maguire, Havas London 6 Natalie Cummins, Zenith 7 Rick Brim, Adam & Eve/DDB 8 Graeme Noble, TMW Unlimited 9 Nicky Bullard, MRM McCann 10 Ben Middleton, Creature 11 Jiri Bures, Imagination 12 Sean Thompson, Who Wot Why 13 Ryan Newey, Fold7 14 Matt Davis, Red Brick Road 15 Owen Lee, FCB Inferno 16 Alex Grieve, Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO 17 Al Mackie, Rapp 18 Yan Elliot, The & Partnership London 19 George Bryant, The Brooklyn Brothers 20 Darren Bailes, VCCP 21 Kit Altin, The Gate

What was your dream job at the time?

Obsessed with writing, I wanted to be a journalist and carried a tape recorder and mic around with me. Who knows, I could have ended up writing for Campaign.

Nicky Bullard

My dream job was rather undefined when I was at school. I loved film, TV and theatre, and so wanted to do something in that area. TV production, acting, talent management… didn’t seem to really matter to me.

Lindsay Turner

Astronaut or marine biologist.

Ete Davies

I wasn’t that forward-thinking – I was clueless all the way through university. Parental pressure was law – so that became the last thing I wanted to do.

Michael Frohlich

I still wanted to be a doctor back then before I realised that I fainted when I saw blood.

Katie Lee

A pilot – I watched Top Gun. It was either that or a gladiator so I think I made the right call.

Gareth Mercer

Doing anything that would keep me in a Champion hoodie and LA Gear’s, ponging of Davidoff Cool Water.

Rick Brim

Signwriter or songwriter.

Dave Monk

Enfant terrible novelist – I really wanted to be Martin Amis but was about a foot too tall and about a light year too untalented.

Mark Lund