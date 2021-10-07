Six agencies to contest Best Agency Partner at Media Week Awards

Six media agencies are vying for Best Agency Partner, a special award from Reach Solutions, at the 2021 Media Week Awards.

The agencies in this year’s tightly contested shortlist include Goodstuff Communications, Essence, MediaCom, Manning Gottlieb OMD, OMD UK and PHD.

Manning Gottlieb OMD claimed last year’s award, from a shortlist that included OMD UK, PHD and MediaCom.

Campaign invited media owners that took part in the judging for this year's Media Week Awards to vote for their best media agency partner.

The award has been running for four years in partnership with Reach Solutions, the commercial arm of Reach, which publishes the Daily Mirror, Daily Express and Daily Star.

The winners will be revealed at the Media Week Awards, which will take place at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House London on Park Lane on Thursday 21 October.

Emma Callaghan, sales and invention director at Reach, said: “The past 12 months have been both challenging and rewarding for our industry, but the one thing it has definitely taught us is that relationships and true partnership are still absolutely key to delivering great work.

“This award is all about recognising the agency that goes the extra mile as a partner to media owners, in terms of communication, transparency, innovation and delivery.

"It is fantastic to see the levels of collaboration, creativity and effectiveness in all Media Week award entries this year and I wish all the agencies shortlisted best of luck for Agency Partner of the Year 2021.”

