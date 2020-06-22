Fayola Douglas
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Skittles encourages people to write to each other in celebration of Pride

Campaign devised in collaboration with Gay Times and Switchboard.

Skittles: letters can be written online and posted for free
Skittles: letters can be written online and posted for free

Skittles will be helping people connect through letters as part of a campaign to celebrate Pride and connect a nation in lockdown. 

Devised in collaboration with Gay Times and charity Switchboard, people will be able to send "letters filled with Pride" to family and friends all over the country.

Anyone wishing to send a letter can log on to a website to create their note, before submitting it to be printed and posted free of charge to a recipient of their choice.

Josh Fletcher, executive creative director at Gay Times, said: "The cancellation of in-person Pride events around the world is a devastating blow for the community, especially given the loneliness that many are experiencing in isolation. Through our work with Skittles and Switchboard, Gay Times are trying to ensure that no-one need feel alone this Pride season, even if we aren’t physically together."

Five years ago, Skittles began "giving up" its rainbow in support of the "one rainbow that matters during Pride" – a commitment it is continuing to honour alongside this latest activity. The social media campaign also aims to highlight Switchboard’s helpline services.

Victoria Gell, Skittles director at Mars Wrigley, said: "We believe that giving up our rainbow means so much more than just removing the colours from our Skittles packs, which is why we have supported Switchboard for the last three years and this year have worked closely with the Switchboard volunteers and Gay Times to develop a campaign aiming to keep people connected even while we’re apart."

GTX, Gay Times' creative agency, is delivering the project.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now