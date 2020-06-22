Skittles encourages people to write to each other in celebration of Pride

Skittles will be helping people connect through letters as part of a campaign to celebrate Pride and connect a nation in lockdown.

Devised in collaboration with Gay Times and charity Switchboard, people will be able to send "letters filled with Pride" to family and friends all over the country.

Anyone wishing to send a letter can log on to a website to create their note, before submitting it to be printed and posted free of charge to a recipient of their choice.

Josh Fletcher, executive creative director at Gay Times, said: "The cancellation of in-person Pride events around the world is a devastating blow for the community, especially given the loneliness that many are experiencing in isolation. Through our work with Skittles and Switchboard, Gay Times are trying to ensure that no-one need feel alone this Pride season, even if we aren’t physically together."

Five years ago, Skittles began "giving up" its rainbow in support of the "one rainbow that matters during Pride" – a commitment it is continuing to honour alongside this latest activity. The social media campaign also aims to highlight Switchboard’s helpline services.

Victoria Gell, Skittles director at Mars Wrigley, said: "We believe that giving up our rainbow means so much more than just removing the colours from our Skittles packs, which is why we have supported Switchboard for the last three years and this year have worked closely with the Switchboard volunteers and Gay Times to develop a campaign aiming to keep people connected even while we’re apart."

GTX, Gay Times' creative agency, is delivering the project.