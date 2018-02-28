Gurjit Degun
Skoda hosts secret Paloma Faith gig

Skoda, the Czech car marque, hosted a secret Paloma Faith gig last night in London.

Skoda: Sir Bradley Wiggins is the car brand's spokesman
The artist played to around 500 fans with music from her new album The Architect, as well as a cover of Make Your Own Kind of Music which she has recorded in collaboration with Skoda.

The gig was part of Skoda’s "Driver’s seat" campaign with the Prince’s Trust which aims to give young people an opportunity to "shape their own future and make a positive impact on their local community".

Make your Own Kind of Music will feature in Skoda’s TV ad which is due to be released in March.

Kirsten Stagg, head of marketing at Skoda UK, said: "Make your Own Kind of Music celebrates that it’s good to go your own way and be an individual, an attitude that is shared between Skoda and Paloma."

The event took place at the Round Chapel in Hackney.

