Sky and Adam & Eve/DDB split amid master brand ad review

Adam & Eve DDB: created last year's 'Take your seat' campaign for Sky Sports

Last week Campaign revealed Sky had shortlisted four agencies to take part in a closed creative review for its master brand: two roster agencies – WCRS and Brothers & Sisters – as well as Mother and TBWA\London.

Adam & Eve/DDB, meanwhile, is not taking part and is no longer working with Sky, nor is FCB Inferno, which works with Sky on a project basis.

The Sky Sports account has not been given to another roster agency, nor its in-house shop Sky Creative.

The master brand review does not affect Sky’s other roster relationships. WCRS continues to handle Sky Mobile and Brothers & Sisters remains the agency for Sky Q. The outcome of the review is then likely to inform future decisions about which agencies will work on Sky’s sub-brands.

Debbie Klein, Sky’s chief marketing and corporate affairs officer is running the review alongside Luke Bradley Jones, the chief marketing officer. Klein joined earlier this year from WCRS’ parent company Engine.

Adam & Eve/DDB won the Sky Sports business last year after a competitive review amid an increasingly tougher TV market for sports coverage as pay-TV brands Sky and BT Sport face domestic rights battles against the likes of Amazon, which now boasts Premier League football rights and US Open tennis coverage in the UK.

The agency launched the "Take your seat" campaign (above) last July, which showed crazed fans rushing to a stadium to watch a match while carrying their own seats.

Adam & Eve/DDB declined to comment.