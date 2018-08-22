Omar Oakes
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Sky and Adam & Eve/DDB split amid master brand ad review

Sky has parted ways with Adam & Eve/DDB, a year after it picked the Omnicom agency to handle its Sky Sports advertising, as the pay-TV giant pushes on with a brand-defining creative review.

Adam & Eve DDB: created last year's 'Take your seat' campaign for Sky Sports
Adam & Eve DDB: created last year's 'Take your seat' campaign for Sky Sports

Last week Campaign revealed Sky had shortlisted four agencies to take part in a closed creative review for its master brand: two roster agencies – WCRS and Brothers & Sisters – as well as Mother and TBWA\London. 

Adam & Eve/DDB, meanwhile, is not taking part and is no longer working with Sky, nor is FCB Inferno, which works with Sky on a project basis.

The Sky Sports account has not been given to another roster agency, nor its in-house shop Sky Creative.

The master brand review does not affect Sky’s other roster relationships. WCRS continues to handle Sky Mobile and Brothers & Sisters remains the agency for Sky Q. The outcome of the review is then likely to inform future decisions about which agencies will work on Sky’s sub-brands. 

Debbie Klein, Sky’s chief marketing and corporate affairs officer is running the review alongside Luke Bradley Jones, the chief marketing officer. Klein joined earlier this year from WCRS’ parent company Engine.

Adam & Eve/DDB won the Sky Sports business last year after a competitive review amid an increasingly tougher TV market for sports coverage as pay-TV brands Sky and BT Sport face domestic rights battles against the likes of Amazon, which now boasts Premier League football rights and US Open tennis coverage in the UK.

The agency launched the "Take your seat" campaign (above) last July, which showed crazed fans rushing to a stadium to watch a match while carrying their own seats. 

Adam & Eve/DDB declined to comment.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Marketing masterclass: making short-form video ads pay

Promoted

August 22, 2018

Marketing masterclass: making short-form video ads pay

BRANDS
Watch: Brands on embracing difference

Promoted

August 21, 2018

Watch: Brands on embracing difference

AGENCY
Vicki Maguire's tattoo lesson via radio

Promoted

August 21, 2018

Vicki Maguire's tattoo lesson via radio

MEDIA
Do six-second ads do it for you? We need your voice.

Promoted

August 20, 2018

Do six-second ads do it for you? We need your voice.