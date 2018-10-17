Sky appoints Mother to agency roster

Sky: Brothers and Sisters created 'The next generation box', featuring Idris Elba, in 2016

Sky has hired Mother to create an integrated campaign for flagship brand Sky TV after a four-way pitch.

Mother joins Sky’s UK agency roster with immediate effect and is charged with rearticulating the brand’s market-leading TV proposition. Brothers and Sisters previously handled Sky TV’s advertising.

The pay-TV giant invited four agencies to pitch for the business in a closed review that included current roster shops WCRS and Brothers and Sisters, as well as Mother and TBWA\London.

WCRS will retain Sky Mobile and Broadband, while Brothers and Sisters will continue to work on loyalty programme Sky VIP. Sky also has an in-house agency, Sky Creative, which was not affected by the review.

Sky has split with Adam & Eve/DDB, which oversaw Sky Sports advertising for the past year, as well as FCB Inferno, which worked with the company on a project basis.

As Britain’s biggest advertiser, Sky has an estimated annual adspend of £300m in the UK.

Luke Bradley-Jones, the chief marketing officer who assumed the role last year after a team restructure, led the process alongside Debbie Klein, Sky’s chief marketing and corporate affairs officer. Klein joined Sky earlier this year from Engine, WCRS’s parent company.

Bradley-Jones said: "Mother demonstrated a real passion for our brand and understanding of our ambition, and we’re excited about what we’ll achieve together."

The review took place at a crucial time for Sky, since it was subject to rival bids from US media giants Comcast and Fox. Comcast won the battle to buy Sky last month, with a £29.7bn bid that offered shareholders 10% more than Fox’s final offer.

Katie Mackay-Sinclair, a partner at Mother, added: "There are rare moments in time where opportunities like this come along and we get the chance to work with such incredible brands like Sky. Today, Mother believes in better indeed."