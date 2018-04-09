Emily Tan
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Sky CEO: MediaCom deal sets industry-leading standards for transparency

MediaCom's successful Sky's £425m media pitch was underscored by its commitment to raising the bar on transparency and accountability, Sky chief executive Stephen van Rooyen, has revealed.

Sky CEO: MediaCom deal sets industry-leading standards for transparency

MediaCom fended off Zenith and Carat and to retain Sky's media business in the UK and will now manage the account across five European countries, previously supported by a range of media-buying agencies including MediaCom, iProspect and Mindshare. 

The renewed long-term partnership between MediaCom and Sky sets "industry-leading standards for the transparency and accountability of media-buying practices," van Rooyen said.

"MediaCom shares our ambition to continually improve the way we use media and, together, we will improve the effectiveness of Sky’s media spend across Europe," he added. 

The Group M agency was also selected for its talent, creative thinking and insights, as well as its commitment to improving the effectiveness and efficiency of Sky’s media spend.

The comprehensive review began in October 2017 and was the first media review Sky had held since 2004. 

Sky Italia was not included in this review and continues to be supported by MEC and Simple Agency.

MediaCom is expected to begin working on the expanded scope of Sky accounts from 1 July, 2018.

"We’re proud of the relationship we’ve built over the last 14 years and we will now build on that, mirroring Sky’s drive and creativity in the work we deliver for them. The team at Sky always challenge us, and we are very excited about this new chapter," Josh Krichefski, chief executive of MediaCom UK, added.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Going Underground: dare you confront your own bias?

Promoted

April 09, 2018

Going Underground: dare you confront your own bias?

BRANDS
A marketer's guide to the GDPR

Promoted

March 20, 2018

A marketer's guide to the GDPR

MEDIA
How brands can cut through the £500bn sports market

Promoted

March 19, 2018

How brands can cut through the £500bn sports market

MEDIA
Welcome to the era of data native businesses

Promoted

March 16, 2018

Welcome to the era of data native businesses