Simon Gwynn
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Sky Cinema hires Cassetteboy to prove Die Hard is a Christmas film

Video features terrorist-themed 12 Days of Christmas.

Sky Cinema has launched an online film that aims to settle the annual debate over whether the Bruce Willis classic Die Hard should be considered a Christmas movie.

The brand has recruited video mash-up creators Cassetteboy to edit "12 Days of Christmas – as told by Die Hard", which features clips from the film mentioning the numbers 12 to one, along with multiple utterances of the word "Christmas".

The campaign was created by Taylor Herring to promote the exclusive availability of Die Hard on Sky Cinema during December.

Casetteboy is best known for a series of mash-up videos that put unfortunate words into the mouths of figures such as David Cameron and Theresa May.

Die Hard writer Steven E de Souza has stated that the film was a Christmas movie, while Willis is among those who have insisted it is not.

Ian Lewis, director of Sky Cinema, said: "I don’t know why we even debate this every year. Die Hard is the biggest Christmas movie of all time. The proof is all in the script."

Alongside the video, Sky Cinema has launched a poll at www.isdiehardachristmasfilm.com to gauge the public view on whether Die Hard is a Christmas film. At present, 57% of those who have voted believe that it is.

