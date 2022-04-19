Fayola Douglas
Sky conjures up ghost to launch supernatural series, The Rising

The hologram of an eerie figure can be seen rising from a lake.

Sky: the visuals depict lead character Neve Kelly played by Clara Rugaard
Sky has conjured up a ghostly apparition to launch its new supernatural crime thriller, The Rising.

Appearing on the banks of Derwentwater, Lake District the eerie figure began to rise from beneath the water in the early hours of the morning. Surrounded by a grey mist, the life-sized figure appeared to mouth the words "come find me".

The visuals were developed by Kaleida using hologram technology and depict lead character Neve Kelly played by Clara Rugaard. In the show, set in the lake district, Kelly is seen to emerge from a lake as she returns from the afterlife to help those investigating her death to find her killer.

By using an array of postproduction techniques and a transparent holographic gauze, Kaleida took two months to create the three-dimensional "ghost".

The hologram was inspired by research commissioned by Sky that found that 42% of Brits believe in life after death with a further 63% admitting to believing they have been guided through life by a deceased loved one.

The Rising is an eight-episode Sky Original's series based on the Belgian drama Beau Séjour which has been adapted by Sky Studios. The Rising is the first series-produced entirely in-house by Sky Studios, Sky's original programming arm across Europe.

Serena Thompson, executive producer at Sky Studios, said: "We wanted to do something to mark the launch of this brand new series, and so we looked at how we could create something which stayed true to the show's premise. Given that the series takes a fresh, modern look at how the afterlife could interact with the real world, this ghostly figure felt very in keeping with the series' premise.

"We worked with a tech production partner who used cutting edge technology to create a life-like 3D projection. Recreating a key scene from the series and bringing about a ghost-like presence to The Lake District - the location where it was originally filmed – seemed like a great way to kick off the launch of this brand new series."

