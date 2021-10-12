Sky creates pop-up houses inspired by Sky Glass

Sky has created three pop-up houses inspired by Sky Glass that will tour the UK and host product demonstrations – a project created by Amplify after the agency won a pan-European pitch for the business.

Sky Glass is Sky's new fully integrated smart TV that is certified carbon neutral.

The pop-up houses will act as interactive windows into Sky Glass's features, with the product showcased through a suite of installations. Consumers can experience different layers of engagement and interaction, from self-service rooms to curated product demos.

In one of the rooms, there will be a projection-mapped sequence that brings the content of Sky Glass out into the surroundings to transform the space with Sky's visual language.

Echoing Sky Glass's design, the structures are primarily built from fully recyclable and sustainably sourced oak with bespoke aluminium windows and internal details to reference the product's specs. Perforated metal was used for the internal walls and display furniture, for durability – minimising weight and enhancing acoustic qualities.

In keeping with Sky Glass's eco-credentials, sustainability was at the forefront of the design process with an aim to be a carbon-neutral experiential tour. The modular structures, which measure up to 10m x 6m, were designed as eco-friendly, highly deployable pieces of architecture. The fully scalable experiential kit of parts is able to flex to any environment's size and space.

Considerations included using sustainable materials while taking into account factors that would affect the tour's transportation footprint, for example, such as weight, flat-pack volume, assembly time and the use of bio-fuelled trucks. Sustainability impact and offsetting is monitored by Isla.

A nationwide tour has been launched in London, Birmingham, Manchester and Belfast. The tour will continue throughout 2022 with an expected opportunity to see of 10-million and a target of 240,000 product interactions.

Amplify is delivering the project.

Sunny Bhurji, TV marketing director at Sky, said: "Our ambition for this project was huge. We knew people would want to see Sky Glass for themselves and so the importance of experiential, to complement our existing retail estate, was essential.

"After a pan-European pitch process, Amplify were appointed and we couldn't be happier with what they've delivered for us. The Sky 'Glass houses' are beautifully designed to reflect and showcase the product. We can't wait to get them out across the UK."

Jeavon Smith, executive creative director at Amplify, added: "This project was a fantastic opportunity to really push our architectural, design and sustainability capabilities: realising the ambition of designing and delivering highly deployable pieces of architecture with unprecedented levels of detail to create 'houses' that can be assembled in four days and taken down in two; and creating a structural system that is capable of reaching up to 100 destinations over a long period of time in a sustainable way."

Amplify was additionally responsible for designing the creative behind Sky Glass pod installations in retail outlets, as well as designing the interactive product display areas for Sky retail shops.