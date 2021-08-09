Fayola Douglas
Sky deploys Minions for broadband campaign

Minions struggle to keep up with speed of Sky Broadband Ultrafast Plus.

Sky: Minions are blown away by the broadband speed
Sky is deploying Minions to demonstrate the speed of its Broadband Ultrafast Plus, with the yellow animated creatures appearing to infiltrate out-of-home ads created by Engine.

Special-build OOH includes a hijack of a fake Westfield ad in which a Minion's dungarees land on a fashion model's face. In another, the dungarees land in a nearby bush in the shopping centre, having been blown off by the sheer speed and force of the new broadband offering.

Meanwhile, the TV spot features a cinema-inspired voiceover announcing the nationwide rollout of Ultrafast Plus. The Minions approach a laptop through a cloud of purple smoke ready to take on Ultrafast speeds. But after opening the laptop, they are blown away, with one Minion losing his clothing.

For the TV ad, the art director was Jim Fairburn and the copywriter was Scott Vaux Nobes. The production company was Illumination.

The campaign runs across TV, video on-demand, radio, OOH and DOOH. There is also a "disruptive" digital plan. MediaCom is managing media planning and buying. The 30-second TV spot and radio were released on 6 August and are followed by nationwide OOH from today (9 August) and special builds from 23 August.

Dave Stratton, marketing director, Sky Broadband, said: "New Sky Ultrafast Broadband has such epic speeds, giving everyone that 'Ultrafast feeling'. Our campaign is designed to feel as disruptive as our new game-changing speeds will feel to broadband customers across the UK, and to inject a sense of humour and fun to the market at a time we all sorely need it."

