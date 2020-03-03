Sara Spary
Added 10 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Sky and Disney sign multi-year partnership to make Disney+ available on Sky Q

Disney+ will be available for purchase through Sky's platform.

Disney+: streaming service priced at £5.99 a month
Disney+: streaming service priced at £5.99 a month

Disney has signed a multi-year deal with Sky to give UK customers access to the new Disney+ streaming service directly from Sky Q.

The company is rolling out its Netflix rival, which is advertising-free, in the UK and Europe on 24 March.

The deal means Disney+ will be available for purchase in the UK and Ireland through the Sky Q platform. In the coming months, Disney+ will also be available through Sky's Now TV on-demand service. 

Disney+ is priced at £5.99 per month.

The Guardian reported in December that Disney had pulled a number TV box sets from Sky’s streaming service, including popular series such as Grey’s Anatomy, as it geared up to launch its offering in Europe.

Sky customers will continue to have access to Disney films through Sky Cinema, Sky said.

Disney+ launched in the US in November and houses all of Disney's content, including Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and 20th Century Fox programming.

In an attempt to win customers, Disney has launched an aggressive initial price cut, offering a 17% discount for new UK and European customers for a limited time.

The entertainment giant has also unveiled plans for more original programming, including feature-length films, series, documentaries and short-form content, with 25 original shows made available on the platform – a move that could tempt more viewers away from linear TV.

In January, Disney hired Luke Bradley-Jones, formerly Sky’s UK and Ireland chief marketing officer, to launch Disney+ in Europe as senior vice-president, direct-to-consumer, and general manager, Europe.

Sky chief executive Jeremy Darroch said: "We’ve built a strong partnership with Disney over three decades and we’re pleased that our customers in the UK and Ireland can continue to enjoy their world-class content – all in one place on Sky Q."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

4 milestones to make addressable linear TV a success

4 milestones to make addressable linear TV a success

Promoted

Added 11 hours ago
MEDIA
Global news 2020: how brands can join the conversation

Global news 2020: how brands can join the conversation

Promoted

February 26, 2020
AGENCY
"Yeah Iggy. You're right"

"Yeah Iggy. You're right"

Promoted

February 26, 2020
MEDIA
"Out of home screens will be mainstream broadcast channel in 2020"

"Out of home screens will be mainstream broadcast channel in 2020"

Promoted

February 20, 2020