Sky and Disney sign multi-year partnership to make Disney+ available on Sky Q

Disney has signed a multi-year deal with Sky to give UK customers access to the new Disney+ streaming service directly from Sky Q.

The company is rolling out its Netflix rival, which is advertising-free, in the UK and Europe on 24 March.

The deal means Disney+ will be available for purchase in the UK and Ireland through the Sky Q platform. In the coming months, Disney+ will also be available through Sky's Now TV on-demand service.

Disney+ is priced at £5.99 per month.

The Guardian reported in December that Disney had pulled a number TV box sets from Sky’s streaming service, including popular series such as Grey’s Anatomy, as it geared up to launch its offering in Europe.

Sky customers will continue to have access to Disney films through Sky Cinema, Sky said.

Disney+ launched in the US in November and houses all of Disney's content, including Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and 20th Century Fox programming.