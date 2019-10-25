Gurjit Degun
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Sky hit by gambling restrictions as ad revenue falls 14%

Broadcaster reported ad revenue of $446m in Q3.

Game of Thrones: Sky Atlantic show
Game of Thrones: Sky Atlantic show

Sky has been hit by gambling advertising restrictions as it reports a 14% year-on-year drop in ad revenue in the three months to 30 September.

The broadcaster reported ad revenue of $446m (£347m) and attributed the fall to the ban on gambling ads around sports before 9pm – something that came into effect on 1 August.

Sky also noted a weaker ad market as a reason for the decrease.

Group chief executive Jeremy Darroch told investors that Sky is "disproportionately" affected by the gambling legislations because of the high number of sports it broadcasts.

In the earnings call he said: "On ad revenue, I'd say broadly about one-third of it is market – TV market. Advertising markets in Europe, as you know, are pretty much all under pressure with mid-single-digit – perhaps a little bit more – declines year on year.

"And probably the balance of it is really down to gaming legislation change here, which is specific to the UK and Italy; [it] hasn't arrived in Germany. We're probably disproportionately affected by that, of course, because we've got such a strong sports business and [we are] the sports leader in Europe. That will work its way through over the course of this year."

Sky also reported a loss of 99,000 customers in the third quarter after "record streaming growth" in the previous three months because of the popularity of the finals series of Game of Thrones and the debut of Chernobyl.

However, for the year so far, Sky added 317,000 customers and forecasts returning to growth in this area in the final quarter. Sky's total subscriber base is 23.9 million.

Overall, third-quarter revenue increased 0.9% to $4.6bn, which Sky attributed to growth in direct-to-consumer and content revenue, which rose 1.9% ($3.8bn) and 15% ($315m) respectively.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

The best cinema ads of the year

The best cinema ads of the year

Promoted

Added 25 hours ago
AGENCY
Job description: Marketing director

Job description: Marketing director

Promoted

October 22, 2019
On the money: how Lotto hit the jackpot this month

On the money: how Lotto hit the jackpot this month

Promoted

October 15, 2019
Tell us about Search

Tell us about Search

Promoted

October 15, 2019