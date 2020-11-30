Sky and Homebase join ranks eschewing big Christmas ads

Sky and Homebase have joined Marks & Spencer and Ikea in not running new Christmas brand campaigns this year.

After its E.T-inspired epic in 2019, Sky has instead opted to promote its movies and football content. Sky has reprised a campaign featuring actor Idris Elba singing to the tune of The Twelve Days of Christmas to promote the different films available on Sky Cinema.

The pay-TV broadcaster is understood to be preparing to launch an ad to promote the football matches on air during the Christmas period towards the end of this week.

DIY retailer Homebase has opted to return to its ad from last year, "Christmas monster fairy" by Atomic London. It shows a woman creating her perfect Christmas tree with decorations from Homebase.

Canine charity Dogs Trust is not running a new TV ad or last year's offering. In 2019 Dogs Trust released "A dog is for life, not just for Christmas" by And Rising.

Last month Campaign revealed Marks & Spencer is not supporting its clothing and home division with a TV ad this year. Instead, the retailer is running targeted ads online and on radio.

Ikea, which ran its first Christmas ad created by Mother in 2019, has not created a new ad for the holidays either. Campaign understands Ikea never planned to run a seasonal ad in 2020 and the decision was nothing to do with coronavirus.

The pandemic has forced many brands to rethink their festive advertising. Walkers and Iceland have also opted for lower-budget productions.

The PepsiCo-owned snacks brand dropped its usual TV work for a social media ad that aims to help fight food poverty and features vlogger LadBaby by Elvis.

Iceland launched a stripped-back ad, which it produced in-house, last week.