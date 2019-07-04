Omar Oakes
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Sky Media launches self-serve media planning for addressable TV

Sky Analytics is launching on AdSmart and On Demand.

Sky Analytics: marketers can plan media themselves
Sky Analytics: marketers can plan media themselves

Sky Media is rolling out a "remote control" that will allow advertisers to directly plan and evaluate addressable TV campaigns for the first time.

With a service similar to Facebook’s Campaign Planner, Sky’s ad sales team is creating a one-stop shop that simplifies buying and monitoring for media agencies and brands. 

From today, the Sky Analytics online portal will be available for AdSmart and On Demand (Sky's catch-up TV service), but Sky Media wants to eventually roll it out across all of its services.

On AdSmart, Sky’s targeted ad platform, advertisers will be able to build and size an audience using data about demographics, lifestyle, purchasing behaviour and location. Brands and agencies can then set specific campaign goals and metrics, and define how often the audience will see the ad.

AdSmart dropped the Sky branding earlier this year when the broadcaster’s parent company, Comcast, merged the service with NBCUniversal’s ad-targeting service, Audience Solution.

Meanwhile, advertisers on On Demand will have access to direct access to campaign reports, analysis that includes heat maps and content, and independently verified metrics through Moat, the Oracle-owned measurement company.

Later this year, campaigns using AdSmart will have live pricing and buying capabilities added, and those using On Demand will have additional planning capabilities included, Sky said. 

Jamie West, Sky’s group director of advanced advertising, said, "The ability to plan campaigns using the wealth of targeting attributes or combining with their own data is hugely compelling. 

"We are on a journey to deliver a single powerful platform with the flexibility marketers have come to expect from digital, but for the brand-safe premium video experience of TV."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How Tencent continually connects with China's ever-changing consumer

How Tencent continually connects with China's ever-changing consumer

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago
More than innovation - why Product of the Year winners provide added value

More than innovation - why Product of the Year winners provide added value

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago
AGENCY
Job description: Web designer

Job description: Web designer

Promoted

Added 47 hours ago
How to implement a 'social first' culture

How to implement a 'social first' culture

Promoted

June 28, 2019