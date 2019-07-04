Sky Media launches self-serve media planning for addressable TV

Sky Media is rolling out a "remote control" that will allow advertisers to directly plan and evaluate addressable TV campaigns for the first time.

With a service similar to Facebook’s Campaign Planner, Sky’s ad sales team is creating a one-stop shop that simplifies buying and monitoring for media agencies and brands.

From today, the Sky Analytics online portal will be available for AdSmart and On Demand (Sky's catch-up TV service), but Sky Media wants to eventually roll it out across all of its services.

On AdSmart, Sky’s targeted ad platform, advertisers will be able to build and size an audience using data about demographics, lifestyle, purchasing behaviour and location. Brands and agencies can then set specific campaign goals and metrics, and define how often the audience will see the ad.

AdSmart dropped the Sky branding earlier this year when the broadcaster’s parent company, Comcast, merged the service with NBCUniversal’s ad-targeting service, Audience Solution.

Meanwhile, advertisers on On Demand will have access to direct access to campaign reports, analysis that includes heat maps and content, and independently verified metrics through Moat, the Oracle-owned measurement company.

Later this year, campaigns using AdSmart will have live pricing and buying capabilities added, and those using On Demand will have additional planning capabilities included, Sky said.

Jamie West, Sky’s group director of advanced advertising, said, "The ability to plan campaigns using the wealth of targeting attributes or combining with their own data is hugely compelling.

"We are on a journey to deliver a single powerful platform with the flexibility marketers have come to expect from digital, but for the brand-safe premium video experience of TV."