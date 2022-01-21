Arvind Hickman
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Sky Media to roll out addressable sponsorships

In the second half of 2022, TV channel and programme sponsors will be able to activate using similar technology to AdSmart.

Sky Media: addressable sponsorships will enable brands to tailor their creative to a household’s location (Photo: Getty Images)
Sky Media: addressable sponsorships will enable brands to tailor their creative to a household’s location (Photo: Getty Images)

Sky Media has expanded its addressable advertising functionality to sponsorships.

The advertising sales house will allow "Smart Sponsorships" brands to tailor their idents to different audiences using Sky’s third-party data, or an advertisers’ own, first-party customer data. 

This means brands that sponsor a programme or channel can tailor their creative to a household’s location, such as country, county, city, local authority area and even postcode.

For example, a car brand sponsorship could tailor creative using different car models, geography visuals and voiceovers depending on the affluence or life-stage of the household.

Smart Sponsorships effectively uses the same technology as Sky Media’s AdSmart, which has provided addressable advertising solutions for brands to households with Sky and Virgin on more than 100 channels since 2014.

“AdSmart pioneered the use of TV addressability and that same technology will help do the same for sponsorships,” Sky Media advertising capability and strategy director Dev Sangani said.

“With rich data, exciting creative possibilities and trusted and engaging content, this latest innovation in our exciting roadmap will help brands create even more effective partnerships with our shows and channels.”

Sky Media claimed that on average, addressable campaigns on TV have a 48% reduction in tune-away, a 35% increase in engagement and a 10% increase in spontaneous recall.

The technology is also viewed by the TV industry as a game-changer, because it reduces the cost barrier to entry often associated with linear TV advertising.

Sky Media said that in 2021 more than 450 brands came to TV for the first time because of AdSmart, with a return rate of 73%.

In the past year, Sky Media has rolled out CFlight, which measures audiences across linear and VOD to remove duplication, and "shoppable" and "pause" ad formats.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

The Growth Engine: Becky Moffat on bringing brand promises to life

The Growth Engine: Becky Moffat on bringing brand promises to life

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago
Getting Personal with Santander UK’s Saj Arshad

Getting Personal with Santander UK’s Saj Arshad

Promoted

January 14, 2022
How Amazon Prime Video’s cinematic ad created a TV hit

How Amazon Prime Video’s cinematic ad created a TV hit

Promoted

January 14, 2022
9 books that inspired these top marketers

9 books that inspired these top marketers

Promoted

January 12, 2022