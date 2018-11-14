Gurjit Degun
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Sky and Netflix recreate scenes from Westworld, Game of Thrones, The Crown and Stranger Things

Activation marks Netflix becoming available on Sky Q.

Sky and Netflix recreate scenes from Westworld, Game of Thrones, The Crown and Stranger Things

Sky and Netflix have created an experience around some of their most popular shows to mark the launch of the streaming platform appearing on Sky Q.

In the "House of Sky Q", visitors can take a seat in the Mariposa Saloon from Westworld or "feel the cold beyond the wall" from Game of Thrones.

In the Netflix areas, visitors get a chance to sip tea in Buckingham Palace à la The Crown or help search for Will from Stranger Things.

The brands are taking over The Vinyl Factory in Soho for three days from 16 November.

The experience is being delivered by RPM. Its managing director, Dom Robertson, said: "As the new Sky and Netflix partnership promises the very best in TV content, we are delighted to be bringing the very best experience for the viewers to come along and be inside their favourite shows at the House of Sky Q this November."

Gurjit Degun

Gurjit Degun recommends

Campaign Event Awards 2018

Read more

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
"It's what consumers expect, it's what our brand partners expect" WLT's Jonathan Simpson Dent

Promoted

November 14, 2018

"It's what consumers expect, it's what our brand partners expect" WLT's Jonathan Simpson Dent

MEDIA
A VivaWomen! Viva Mentor event earlier this year at Publicis.Sapient

Promoted

November 13, 2018

This is not only an equality issue - it's business critical: #TellHerStory

AGENCY
The Commerce Revolution and how brands can keep up

Promoted

November 12, 2018

The Commerce Revolution and how brands can keep up

MEDIA
Brand purpose: Step 1 to 'Brand Nirvana'

Promoted

November 08, 2018

Brand purpose: Step 1 to 'Brand Nirvana'