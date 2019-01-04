Sky partners Anthony Joshua to promote loyalty scheme

Sky has partnered Anthony Joshua to surprise boxing fans with a sparring session to promote its loyalty programme.

A selection of Sky customers were treated to a training session with Joshua’s team, including Lawrence Okolie. When asked to put their skills to the test against a masked man, one fan appears to knock him out. As he gets up and takes off his head guard, it turns out to be Joshua.

Sky is using a 90-second edit of the stunt to promote its VIP loyalty scheme, which rewards its customers with experiences. The film will be available on social media and digital platforms.

The campaign was created by One Green Bean and the activation was delivered by brand experience agency The Park. The ad was directed by John Harris through Sassy.

Rob Chandler, head of loyalty at Sky, said: "We set out to support the above-the-line launch of Sky VIP with a content campaign that brings to life the incredible opportunities open to our customers through the programme and demonstrate how much we appreciate their choice of Sky.

"Our new campaign is a playful celebration of the type of rewards that only Sky would be able to offer and we’re looking forward to many more of our customers unlocking experiences beyond their wildest dreams through the Sky VIP programme."