Sky and Punchdrunk collaborate on world's first 'immersive TV drama'

Television and live drama mash-up will star Jude Law and Naomie Harris.

The Third Day: stars Law
Sky Studios and Punchdrunk, the experimental-theatre company, have teamed up with HBO and entertainment company Plan B to produce the world’s first "immersive TV drama" as part of a series called The Third Day.

The show, starring Jude Law and Naomie Harris, launches on 12 May and will relay three stand-alone but interwoven stories on screen and in a live event.

Created by writer Dennis Kelly and Punchdrunk artistic director Felix Barrett, the first part is called "Summer" and will air on Sky Atlantic, Sky's streaming service Now TV and HBO in the US.

Viewers will then have the opportunity to enter the world of The Third Day at an immersive theatre event created by Punchdrunk and experience the storyline in a live setting. Audiences will also be able to follow the event online. Further information about the live element has yet to be announced. 

Barrett said: "To tell a story that spans television and live action has been a long-held ambition of mine. The Third Day will be both a TV show and a world you can enter, giving viewers the chance to live and breathe the narrative".

