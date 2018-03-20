Sky reunites comic duo Baddiel and Skinner for Pension Wise

Two ads created by Recipe will first air tomorrow during Sky Arts’ Portrait Artist of the Year, which is presented by Skinner, and will be shown across Sky Media’s portfolio of 150 TV channels.

Sky Media won a competitive pitch to be the media partner for the campaign with an offering highlighting its comedic talent and breadth of channels.

Media is planned by Wavemaker and bought by Carat, and will use Sky’s addressable TV service Sky AdSmart to target Pension Wise’s desired age and demographic groups.

Catriona McGrath, head of marketing and communications at Pension Wise, said: "We know that people don’t want to think about their pensions, but with David and Frank’s funny delivery, and the fact that they aren’t getting any younger themselves, we hope to get people to do just that.

"Sky Media was the best fit for us as its scale and fantastic talent will help to put Pension Wise front of mind for those considering their pension options and needing free, impartial guidance."

Baddiel and Skinner, who became an on-screen duo in 1994 in the TV series Fantasy Football League, are now aged 53 and 61 respectively.

Baddiel said, "It’s great to work with Frank again, even on something where the basic message is ‘we’re old’."

Duncan Wynn, sales director at Sky Media, said: "TV gives the scale and trusted environment Pension Wise need to build their brand – and Sky AdSmart delivers robust targeting to ensure the over 50s get to know the Pension Wise brand."