Sky reworks marketing approach and launches Gigafast campaign

Sky Broadband has launched its campaign for Gigafast, the company’s latest broadband offering, and officially reworked its marketing approach.

The first stage of the campaign launched last Monday (11 April), with digital and out-of-home ads, as well as retail activations across six Sky stores.

This week, the campaign has turned it up a notch by debuting the flagship TV ad for the campaign.

Created by Engine, the ad features Sky’s Minions once more, opening a laptop and shaking as the speed of Sky’s Gigafast causes them to hang on tight to their laptop.

Blown back, the Minions crash into the audience’s television screen, with the third Minion cracking it with the weight of his fall.

Finally, the voiceover says “Get that Gigafast feeling with Sky’s fastest ever broadband”.

The campaign was created with Sky’s new “70/20/10” approach in mind, designed to help Sky innovate in its campaigns, and the approach will be used across all marketing departments going forward.

The first 70% of the campaign is dedicated to its tried-and-tested methods of advertising, including the TV ad, as well as social media and print.

The next 20% will be dedicated to “immersive” activations. Within this, Sky has a “good idea” about which will be successful, said Dave Stratton, marketing director at Sky Broadband.

These fixtures also include a bus stop outside of Westfield, Shepherd’s Bush, which will feature a fan creating wind to imitate the speed of Gigafast; a YouTube screen smash campaign; and a “25x Faster” slide in Westfield, Stratford City.

The final 10% will be more experimental. For this campaign, Gigafast will launch in the metaverse with a virtual speed race hosted on Fortnite.

Stratton added: “We'll test and learn across the board on broadband or TV or mobile, and then we'll share those learnings across the whole organisation to make sure we're producing even more effective campaigns going forward."

He said the aim was to figure out what worked well in the 10% category, and have that filter into the 20%, and later the 70% – much like platforms such as TikTok have done over the past couple of years.

“Our marketing teams want to be pushing boundaries, to be at the forefront of marketing, and to be learning. This gives them the permission to do that as part of their marketing plans.”

Media planning and buying has been done by Mediacom and the campaign develops previous work done for Sky's Broadband Ultrafast Plus.