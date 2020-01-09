Sara Spary
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Sky Sports launches 'cultural' sports podcast starring Anthony Joshua

First episode tackles how sport impacts mental health.

Sky Sports: first episode of new podcast features Joshua
Sky Sports: first episode of new podcast features Joshua

Sky Sports has launched a weekly "cultural" sports podcast that will explore "the intersection at which sports and culture meet", it said.

The podcast, called Sidelines, launched yesterday (Wednesday) with an in-depth interview with world champion boxer Anthony Joshua.

Episode one, called "Mind over muscle", explores how sport impacts mental health and features tips from Joshua on bringing exercise into self-care routines and tackling performance anxiety. 

The podcast series, developed with creative studio Livity, is hosted by DJ and presenter Martha Pazienti Caidan, grime MC Big Zuu and Nathaniel Cole, a writer and co-founder of Swim Dem Crew. 

Sidelines will explore current affairs and news, and feature interviews and in-depth stories about what’s happening in sport away from the game.

The second episode will star Ovie Soko, the basketball player who took part in Love Island in 2019, on how sports, music and pop culture are becoming closely intertwined.

"Sidelines is a chance for me to explore stories related to the thing that draws me to sport the most: the community that naturally builds around it," Pazienti Caiden said.

"I can't wait to share our conversations with individuals who are changing up the way sport has conventionally fitted with culture and cover topics that are often ignored in the context of sport."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

What motivates music lovers on Twitter?

What motivates music lovers on Twitter?

Promoted

Added 30 hours ago
What gamers want from Twitter

What gamers want from Twitter

Promoted

Added 30 hours ago
AGENCY
Position your company as an employer of choice

Position your company as an employer of choice

Promoted

Added 31 hours ago
Start-ups, grown-ups and taking a LEAD

Start-ups, grown-ups and taking a LEAD

Promoted

Added 36 hours ago