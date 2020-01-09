Sky Sports launches 'cultural' sports podcast starring Anthony Joshua

Sky Sports has launched a weekly "cultural" sports podcast that will explore "the intersection at which sports and culture meet", it said.

The podcast, called Sidelines, launched yesterday (Wednesday) with an in-depth interview with world champion boxer Anthony Joshua.

Episode one, called "Mind over muscle", explores how sport impacts mental health and features tips from Joshua on bringing exercise into self-care routines and tackling performance anxiety.

The podcast series, developed with creative studio Livity, is hosted by DJ and presenter Martha Pazienti Caidan, grime MC Big Zuu and Nathaniel Cole, a writer and co-founder of Swim Dem Crew.

Sidelines will explore current affairs and news, and feature interviews and in-depth stories about what’s happening in sport away from the game.

The second episode will star Ovie Soko, the basketball player who took part in Love Island in 2019, on how sports, music and pop culture are becoming closely intertwined.

"Sidelines is a chance for me to explore stories related to the thing that draws me to sport the most: the community that naturally builds around it," Pazienti Caiden said.

"I can't wait to share our conversations with individuals who are changing up the way sport has conventionally fitted with culture and cover topics that are often ignored in the context of sport."