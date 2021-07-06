Sky Sports partners Laithwaites for wine-infused rugby tour

Sky Sports has teamed up with wine retailer Laithwaites for a UK fan tour during the British & Irish Lions 2021 visit to South Africa.

The Sky Sports "Fan van", wrapped in Sky Sports and Laithwaites branding, will travel nationwide to hear the stories of fans cheering from home as the series plays out overseas.

Sky Sports presenter and former rugby player Scott Quinnell will be on board the van to meet rugby legends and supporters as it makes stops at rugby clubs. Laithwaites will also be delivering tasting experiences for Quinnell and his former teammates.

Quinnell will begin his journey at Henry Laithwaite's Harrow & Hope vineyard in Marlow before visiting Devon, Cornwall, Scotland and Northern Island before his tour ends in Cardiff on 7 August.

Laithwaites is sponsoring Sky Sports daily content across its digital and social channels, including the #Fanvan series featuring Quinnell on his journey.

The partnership also includes a Sky AdVance package that will allow Laithwaites to engage with rugby union viewers across the web and sponsorship of the Sky-produced Will Greenwood's Rugby Podcast, a special Lions edition of which will be recorded for the duration of the Tour.

Rupert Elwood, marketing director of Laithwaites, said: "We're really excited to be working with Sky Sports to support the 'Fan van'. Our founder, Tony Laithwaite, started the business from a van, so I'm sure he'll be on hand to offer his support to Scott.

"It's a huge shame fans are unable to travel to South Africa, but we are looking to bring a taste of the country to fans supporting the Lions at home on Sky Sports. We are also supporting our incredible South African winegrowers, who are experiencing unprecedented challenges following the recent announcement of the fourth alcohol ban as a result of the pandemic."

The partnership was brokered by Sky Media and CSM.