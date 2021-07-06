Fayola Douglas
Added 7 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Sky Sports partners Laithwaites for wine-infused rugby tour

Former rugby player Scott Quinnell will meet fans supporting the British & Irish Lions 2021 tour.

Laithwaites: wine-tastings will accompany sporting chatter
Laithwaites: wine-tastings will accompany sporting chatter

Sky Sports has teamed up with wine retailer Laithwaites for a UK fan tour during the British & Irish Lions 2021 visit to South Africa.

The Sky Sports "Fan van", wrapped in Sky Sports and Laithwaites branding, will travel nationwide to hear the stories of fans cheering from home as the series plays out overseas.

Sky Sports presenter and former rugby player Scott Quinnell will be on board the van to meet rugby legends and supporters as it makes stops at rugby clubs. Laithwaites will also be delivering tasting experiences for Quinnell and his former teammates.

Quinnell will begin his journey at Henry Laithwaite's Harrow & Hope vineyard in Marlow before visiting Devon, Cornwall, Scotland and Northern Island before his tour ends in Cardiff on 7 August.

Laithwaites is sponsoring Sky Sports daily content across its digital and social channels, including the #Fanvan series featuring Quinnell on his journey.

The partnership also includes a Sky AdVance package that will allow Laithwaites to engage with rugby union viewers across the web and sponsorship of the Sky-produced Will Greenwood's Rugby Podcast, a special Lions edition of which will be recorded for the duration of the Tour.

Rupert Elwood, marketing director of Laithwaites, said: "We're really excited to be working with Sky Sports to support the 'Fan van'. Our founder, Tony Laithwaite, started the business from a van, so I'm sure he'll be on hand to offer his support to Scott.

"It's a huge shame fans are unable to travel to South Africa, but we are looking to bring a taste of the country to fans supporting the Lions at home on Sky Sports. We are also supporting our incredible South African winegrowers, who are experiencing unprecedented challenges following the recent announcement of the fourth alcohol ban as a result of the pandemic."

The partnership was brokered by Sky Media and CSM.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
How the pandemic has evolved the employee experience

How the pandemic has evolved the employee experience

Promoted

Added 2 hours ago
3 tactics to find your next million customers

3 tactics to find your next million customers

Promoted

Added 3 hours ago
An inside look into the digital marketing team at Sage

An inside look into the digital marketing team at Sage

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago
The rise of VoD: How to complement linear campaigns to build incremental reach

The rise of VoD: How to complement linear campaigns to build incremental reach

Promoted

July 02, 2021