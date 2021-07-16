Sky Sports and Now TV create Lions-inspired installation in Cardiff

Sky Sports and sister streaming service Now TV have unveiled a Lions-inspired artwork in the grounds of Cardiff Castle.

The installation, by artist Michael Murphy, celebrates the opening test match of the British and Irish Lions 2021 Castle Lager Series. Called "The Lion", the artwork will be at Cardiff Castle until 19 July.

Murphy used 300 aluminium pipes wrapped in 180 metres of coloured vinyl, with each colour representing the four nations that comprise the British and Irish Lions. Measuring seven by seven metres, the artwork changes depending on the perspective of the viewer, forming a sprinting Lions player from one direction, and a roaring Lion from another.

James Lewis, senior producer, Sky Sports Rugby Union, said: "With fans unable to travel to cheer on the Lions in stadia in South Africa, we wanted to do something back at home to build excitement ahead of the test matches getting under way, when fans will roaring on the squad from their living rooms."

The British and Irish Lions' three test matches are available to view on Sky Sports' dedicated The Lions pop-up channel and are streamable with a Now Sports membership or pass.