Fayola Douglas
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Sky Sports and Now TV create Lions-inspired installation in Cardiff

Artwork changes from rugby player to roaring lion depending on perspective.

Sky Sports: 'Lions' artwork is by Michael Murphy
Sky Sports: 'Lions' artwork is by Michael Murphy

Sky Sports and sister streaming service Now TV have unveiled a Lions-inspired artwork in the grounds of Cardiff Castle.

The installation, by artist Michael Murphy, celebrates the opening test match of the British and Irish Lions 2021 Castle Lager Series. Called "The Lion", the artwork will be at Cardiff Castle until 19 July. 

Murphy used 300 aluminium pipes wrapped in 180 metres of coloured vinyl, with each colour representing the four nations that comprise the British and Irish Lions. Measuring seven by seven metres, the artwork changes depending on the perspective of the viewer, forming a sprinting Lions player from one direction, and a roaring Lion from another. 

James Lewis, senior producer, Sky Sports Rugby Union, said: "With fans unable to travel to cheer on the Lions in stadia in South Africa, we wanted to do something back at home to build excitement ahead of the test matches getting under way, when fans will roaring on the squad from their living rooms."

The British and Irish Lions' three test matches are available to view on Sky Sports' dedicated The Lions pop-up channel and are streamable with a Now Sports membership or pass.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now