Sky, Tesco and TUI join MediaCom in tackling gender inequality

MediaCom has unveiled a steering committee targeting gender inequality in the workplace, created in partnership with female industry leaders from Paddy Power Betfair, Sky, Tesco, TUI and Vauxhall.

Inspired by The Glass Wall, written by Pearl & Dean chief executive Kathryn Jacob and MediaCom chief transformation officer Sue Unerman, the committee aims to encourage organisations to work towards equal rights, opportunities and support for men and women in the workplace.

This includes de-gendering language where possible, promoting paternal schemes and "turning male colleagues into allies" to champion this change.

The committee also wants to implement gender-balanced candidate lists for senior roles, as well as gender-balanced interview panels for prospective employees.

The Glass Wall Steering Committee is set to organise a series of talks throughout the year, focusing on topics such as confidence, belonging, networking and authenticity.

Unerman said: "Never mind the glass ceiling, in today’s workplace there is a glass wall. It’s more important than ever that we work with everyone across the business to smash down the barriers that keep women from achieving the career heights they deserve.

"By forming this steering committee, we can collaboratively do exactly that. By engaging with leaders from different industries and from all walks of life, we can share experiences and practical advice with one another on the easy-to-apply strategies that can make a real difference in creating a workplace that benefits everyone."